The Mets' Deadline Returns Have Made David Stearns Look Good So Far

The trade deadline has come and gone for the New York Mets, who seem refreshed as an organization after selling off several pieces. While the big club has played well, ripping off eight wins in their first 11 games after the deadline, the Mets should be very encouraged by what some of their younger prospects have been doing.

While Mitch Voit is drawing headlines for his heater with Double-A Binghamton, it feels like every time you look on social media, there are new highlights of players David Stearns acquired this summer showing out for the Mets' affiliates. Nine of the Mets' Top 30 prospects in MLB.com's recent update came from in-season trades, showing that the scouting department has done a good job identifying young talent to bolster the organization.

Let's take a look around the farm at some of the newest Mets' prospects and how they've done since joining the organization. We'll start at the top with Jefferson Rojas, the club's new top prospect added in the deal that sent Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to Chicago.

3B/SS Jefferson Rojas (No. 1 in Mets' Top 30, No. 76 league-wide)

The Mets are excited about Rojas, who was their lone Top 100 prospect in MLB.com's update. Since reporting to Double-A Binghamton, Rojas has hit .286 with a home run, 11 RBI, and a .811 OPS in his first nine games with the Rumble Ponies.

Jefferson Rojas (@Mets No. 1 prospect) goes up the middle for an RBI single 👏@MLBPipeline's No. 76 prospect has 10 runs batted in over his last six games.



🎠 x #DefendOurHome x @MetsPlayerDev pic.twitter.com/lIkPDXIwLm — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) August 15, 2026

The ideal scenario for the Mets here would be for Rojas to be ready to contribute at third base as a big leaguer towards the end of 2027, when it would make sense for Bo Bichette to opt out of his contract. Rojas has played his age-21 season at the AA level, so he could be lined up nicely to start 2027 at Triple-A Syracuse.

SS Sammy Stafura (No. 11 in Mets' Top 30)

The only player the Mets got back in the Luke Weaver deal was Stafura, a local product from Cortlandt Manor who grew up a Mets fan. There had been signs of a breakout from Stafura with the Pirates' High-A affiliate in July, and he has carried that over to Brooklyn, mashing the ball in a notoriously tough hitter's environment.

Sammy Stafura doubles in his first at-bat for High-A Brooklyn! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hGOd2mYp2Y — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 5, 2026

Stafura is hitting .281 with five doubles and a .752 OPS in his first eight games as a Cyclone, continuing to build on a ridiculous July, when he batted .358 with 14 home runs, 35 RBI, and a 1.305 OPS in 81 at-bats for Greensboro. Don't be surprised if Stafura joins Rojas in Binghamton soon if he continues his solid adjustment to the new organization.

OF Aidan Smith (No. 14 in Mets' Top 30)

One of the three players the Mets got from the Tampa Bay Rays in the Freddy Peralta deal, Smith had prospect pedigree as the Rays' big return in the Randy Arozarena trade, but hadn't cashed in on that hype since. The move to the Mets seems to have lit a fire under Smith, who has been crushing the baseball since reporting to Brooklyn.

Mets No. 22 prospect, OF Aidan Smith crushed his first home run as a member of the Mets organization over the bullpen in left field for High-A Brooklyn



He was a part of the Freddy Peralta trade pic.twitter.com/yesegkn3wq — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) August 5, 2026

Smith is batting .382 with 4 home runs, 8 RBI, and a 1.230 OPS in his first 34 at-bats in Brooklyn. Given his struggles at the same level with Tampa Bay's affiliate in Bowling Green, the Mets will likely want to let Smith get comfortable on Coney Island before moving him to Double-A Binghamton next season.

2B Emilien Pitre (No. 17 in Mets' Top 30)

Update: Will Sammon of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the Mets are promoting Pitre to Triple-A Syracuse.

Pitre, another piece of the Peralta trade, immediately caught the eye of Mets' fans after his strong start to the season for the Rays' Double-A affiliate in Montgomery. The Mets were undoubtedly intrigued by Pitre's pure production as he batted .323 with a .943 OPS in 37 games after a midseason promotion from High-A, and Pitre hasn't stopped hitting since coming over to Binghamton.

Mets No. 13 prospect Émilien Pitre drove in his first run as a member of the Mets organization with an RBI single. It’s his 3rd hit so far through 5 at bats with Binghamton pic.twitter.com/1etUoYVMZr — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) August 5, 2026

Over his first nine games with Binghamton, Pitre has collected 15 hits in 36 at-bats, good for a .417 batting average and .827 OPS. There is a solid floor for a hit-first second baseman with Pitre, who has stolen 32 bases across both minor league levels this year, and if he keeps hitting, he could continue to push towards the majors.

RHP Gary Gill Hill (No. 20 in Mets' Top 30)

The final piece of the Peralta deal was Gill Hill, a local product from New Rochelle who played high school baseball at John F. Kennedy Catholic in Westchester County. Gill Hill had been 4-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 15 Double-A starts for Tampa Bay, but he has looked good in his first two starts in the Mets' organization.

Gary Gill Hill is the odds on favorite to be the coolest name traded at the deadline



Strong control and command. Up to 95-96 mph, wide array of pitches. Young for the Double-A level (21). Could be a potential back-end starter with some improvements pic.twitter.com/TMKrE6fIoT — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) August 2, 2026

The Mets saw Gill Hill pick up wins in each of his first two starts with Binghamton as he pitched to a 3.27 ERA and posted a 9:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 11 innings. Gill Hill is only 21 years old, making him a young player for the Double-A level, so with good development, he could be a depth option for the Mets at some point next season.

1B Billy Amick (Not Ranked)

One of the two players the Mets got from the Minnesota Twins in the A.J. Minter deal, Amick is not ranked within the Mets' Top 30 prospects but does have massive power, which is something the organization could certainly use. Amick has been a slugging machine since showing up at Double-A Binghamton, where he is batting .304 with 7 home runs and 22 RBI in 46 at-bats.

30 HOME RUNS for Billy Amick 🚀



Amick ranks among Minor League Baseball: T-7th in HR and 6th with 92 RBI



He has 7 HR over his first 12 games with Double-A Binghamton, since being traded to the @Mets.



🎠 x #DefendOurHome x @MetsPlayerDev x @billyamick pic.twitter.com/ffgl3u4Zba — Binghamton Rumble Ponies (@RumblePoniesBB) August 15, 2026

The power production has been elite for Amick all season. He has a combined 30 home runs and 92 RBI between the Mets and Twins' AA affiliates. Amick has produced a 1.179 OPS entering Sunday for Binghamton and could find his way onto Top 30 lists soon if he keeps mashing at this rate.

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