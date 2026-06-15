Bo Bichette Opt Out Rumors: What It Means for the Mets' Future

We’re only halfway through June, and reports about next offseason are already circulating. In a recent piece from USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLB insider reported that many teams around the league expect Mets shortstop Bo Bichette to opt out of the final two years of his contract.

It could be a massive gamble for Bichette considering he’s still owed $79 million. He is earning $2 million this year after already being paid a $40 million signing bonus, and if he opts out, he will be paid an additional $5 million. Bob Nightengale

That's quite the change-up from what the veteran infielder said when he first joined the Mets.

"It was very obvious that I wanted to be a Met," said Bichette during his introductory press conference on his first day in Queens (h/t Amazin Avenue). "The organization is looking to win every year and has the opportunity to win every year."

Just six months later, the 28-year-old is thinking about his future. Should the Mets be doing the same?

The verdict on Bo Bichette

For starters, Bichette hasn’t exactly been the player as advertised. In 2025, Bichette produced a career-best season for the Blue Jays, batting .311 with an .840 OPS, along with 181 hits and 94 RBIs.

In Queens, however, it’s been a disappointing start for someone who signed a lucrative three-year, $126 million contract with an opt-out after the first year. While Bichette has appeared in all 71 games, the production has been disappointing. He is batting .239 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs while holding a .646 OPS, .146 points below his career average.

However, Bichette has awoken lately, batting .333 over 12 games in June with a .958 OPS while hitting three home runs and driving in 12 RBIs. His series against the Braves, which started Friday, has opened many eyes. He hit two home runs in the first two innings, one of which was a grand slam.

"I'm confident that I'll end up where I need to end up," said Bichette when asked about his offensive production lately (h/t SNY). "I don't know if that happens in a week or it happens in August. I don't know. But I just take it day by day."

Bo Bichette was asked about raising his batting average lately & what that could mean for the rest of the season



"I'm confident that I'll end up where I need to end up. But I don't know if that happens in a week or it happens in August, I don't know. But just take it day by day" pic.twitter.com/1GiKpj71YX — SNY (@SNYtv) June 13, 2026

Therefore, the report about Bichette opting out after just one season is confusing. Not only has he gotten a year younger, but he’s also producing one of his worst offensive seasons yet. Opting out of a guaranteed two-year contract would be quite the gamble.

What the Mets can do if Bichette departs

The Mets made the move to add Bichette the day after losing out on the Kyle Tucker sweepstakes. The move, however, wasn’t a direct response to the Dodgers. Instead, it was meant to balance the lineup following the missed opportunity to acquire Tucker.

With Bichette considering leaving after just one season, could the Mets explore an avenue for a trade?

It’ll be hard to find a decent package, especially if he were to opt out anyway, making it very likely that there would need to be a deal in place. The Phillies were the first team to show direct interest in the former Blue Jay, offering a seven-year, $200 million deal and describing it as a "gut punch" to lose out on someone they pursued all offseason.

The Mets have several long-term prospects in their minor league system who could make a direct impact within the next few seasons. Mark Vientos and Brett Baty are both likely to lose their spots with the Mets due to their disappointing campaigns this season.

Both are 26 and under team control through 2030, making them potential long-term gambles for interested teams. That said, here are three prospects who could take over for Bichette if he were to opt out.

Jacob Reimer is one player who could see an expanded role if Bo Bichette leaves the Mets. | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Jacob Reimer

At 22, Jacon Reimer has already proven in the minor leagues his ability to reach base and steal bags at an elite level. In 2025, Reimer hit .282 with a .379 OBP, earning a promotion from High-A after 61 games. This season, his offensive production has been much slower as he adjusts to Double-A play, but he has stolen 13 bases in just 48 games.

Elian Pena

Elian Peña is already one of the Mets' most promising prospects at just 18 years old. The No. 7 prospect is listed as a shortstop; however, he has all the time in the world to potentially learn the hot corner, especially with Francisco Lindor holding down shortstop for the foreseeable future.

His production in 2026 has already followed up his elite debut season, as he is batting .259 with three home runs and 23 RBIs in 55 games.

Mitch Voit

Last but not least is Mitch Voit, the Mets' 2025 first-round pick. The Mets saw firsthand what a young player with high potential can do when given the chance, promoting 2024 first-rounder Carson Benge just two years after his selection. Voit offers versatile defense, with the ability to play all around the infield while bringing excellent speed to the basepaths. He went 20-for-21 on stolen-base attempts last season at St. Lucie, doing so in just 22 games.