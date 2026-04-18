Carlos Mendoza Noncommittal About Kodai Senga's Next Start

Kodai Senga struggled again in the New York Mets' 12-4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

The right-hander allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over 3.1 innings, striking out only three. This marked Senga's second consecutive poor start after conceding seven runs over just 2.1 innings last Saturday against the Athletics.

After allowing only four runs over 11.2 innings in his first two starts of the season, Senga's last two starts have been far less impressive. The 33-year-old has surrendered 14 runs (13 earned) across just 5.2 innings during that stretch and has allowed four home runs.

Just as concerning, Senga's strikeout numbers have dropped significantly. He has recorded only six strikeouts compared to five walks over his last two starts after posting 16 strikeouts to five walks across his first two outings.

Carlos Mendoza Casts Uncertainty About Senga's Next Start

Following New York's ninth straight loss, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was noncommittal when asked whether the team was committed to Kodai Senga making his next scheduled start.

"As of right now, he's in line," Mendoza said. "But we have an off day, we'll see. I have to talk to David (Stearns) and the pitching guys."

Carlos Mendoza was asked if the Mets were committed to Kodai Senga making his next scheduled start



"We just finished a game here. As of right now, he's in line. But we have an off day, we'll see. I have to talk to David and the pitching guys" pic.twitter.com/EmiNISpfkJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 17, 2026

Right now, Senga's next start would likely come on April 23 against the Minnesota Twins. However, New York has an off day before then that they could use to make a change if they see fit.

The Mets have stuck with a five-man rotation so far in 2026. However, Senga (8.83 ERA) and David Peterson (6.41 ERA) have stood out as the weakest links so far. For a team struggling as badly as the Mets right now, shaking things up might not be a bad idea.

Nonetheless, Senga's recent struggles have abruptly halted his momentum. Following a rough end to 2025, he looked like he was returning to form before his last two starts. He also had an impressive spring training, posting a 1.86 ERA over 9.2 innings across three appearances. He looked like he was back to the ace-caliber pitcher he was for New York in 2023 and the first half of 2025 before suffering a right hamstring strain on June 12.

But despite his recent regression, Senga feels like he's in good physical shape.

"I'm completely healthy. I feel great," Senga said. "Mechanics, sure there are some minor things here and there, but that happens to everybody. Putting that aside, I just need to go out there and perform."

"I'm completely healthy. I feel great. Mechanics, sure there are some minor things here and there, but that happens to everybody. Putting that aside, I just need to go out there and perform"



- Kodai Senga pic.twitter.com/Cu4NZxbvca — SNY (@SNYtv) April 17, 2026

If New York wants to right the ship, they will need Senga to look like he did in his first two starts and give the Mets length and efficiency.

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