Evaluating What an Alec Burleson-Mets Trade Could Look Like to Solve Ongoing First Base Concern

One of the bigger issues that David Stearns is looking to address for the New York Mets this winter is first base. The Mets are exploring all their options at the position, with The Athletic's Will Sammon noting their interest in free agent Alec Bohm on Thursday, and FanSided's Pat Ragazzo suggesting New York may explore a trade for St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson.

Burleson, 28, had a breakout year in St. Louis, hitting .279 with 26 home runs and 116 RBI in 605 at-bats, leading the league in RBI. The Cardinals also saw Burleson contribute an .816 OPS and generate 3.7 Wins Above Replacement, making him worthy of down-ballot MVP votes.

While it would seem like Burleson is the type of player St. Louis should build around, they have two years of club control remaining before he can test free agency. It makes sense for the Cardinals to gauge the trade market for Burleson now while also pursuing extension talks, giving them options on how to utilize one of their more intriguing players.

The Mets could also be a good trade match since Burleson would be a big upgrade over Jared Young, as it would allow him to return to a utility role that better fits his skill set. However, the cost to acquire Burleson could be quite hefty.

What would the Cardinals want from the Mets in a potential deal for Alec Burleson?

The Cardinals could create quite a market for themselves if they shop Burleson, since the existing crop of free agent targets at first base (Bohm, Jake Bauers, and Ty France top that list) are quite average. The two years of club control left for an everyday player in his prime could also lead St. Louis to demand a high return from Stearns, who has to decide where he wants to utilize his trade chips most effectively.

The lead item for the Mets would be to offer controllable pitching to St. Louis, which has needs across its rotation. While Stearns would likely be willing to part with a big leaguer like Zac Thornton to start the package, the Cardinals may prefer a higher-upside arm like Jonathan Santucci in a potential trade.

Young infielders would also be of interest to the Cardinals, particularly at third base, since their middle infield appears set with J.J. Wetherholt and Masyn Wynn. Jefferson Rojas figures to be off limits in any deals, meaning the Mets would likely be looking at either Brett Baty as a big-league option or someone in the Jacob Reimer/Emilien Pitre/Sammy Stafura bucket as an infield headliner.

The extra year of club control that the Cardinals have on Burleson would also likely compel them to get a third piece in a potential deal. That could take the form of a lower-level minor leaguer with upside, such as utility chess piece Chris Suero or righty Will Watson, both of whom are a few years away from the majors.

That is a very expensive trade package for a player whose previous career highs were 21 home runs and 78 RBI back in 2024. If Stearns feels the Burleson breakout is real, he may pay it, but that cost may send him toward other free-agent or trade options to upgrade first base.

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