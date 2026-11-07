Mets' Most Realistic Offseason Moves: What Should and Shouldn't Happen

As the offseason gets underway, it feels like we've entered a waiting game for the New York Mets to make moves to upgrade their roster. A fast-paced market could play to the Mets' advantage, especially if David Stearns is properly aggressive. But there are many ways to assemble the missing pieces to become a playoff contender.

Mets On SI's Tommy Kelson recently laid out a dream offseason scenario for Stearns. Let's dive deeper into his list and see which moves are the most realistic and which likely won't happen.

Signing Tarik Skubal

The argument for signing Skubal centers primarily on the fact that he is one of the few true aces in baseball, and the Mets' biggest need is an ace. The top of the rotation hasn't been properly solved since Jacob deGrom left after the 2022 season, and when it comes down to simply signing the best pitcher in the game with the help of Steve Cohen's Scrooge McDuck-esque piles of cash, it seems quite logical.

If Skubal is indeed intent on signing ahead of a work stoppage, that should play into the Mets' hands. The economic uncertainty of the future salary structure of baseball would have less of an impact on the Mets, whose payroll is largely clean after 2028, than it would on the Dodgers, who have nearly $200 million on their long-term books for a few years.

There is always a chance that Skubal decides not to play in the New York market, which could lead Stearns to pivot towards signing someone like Michael King instead. However, there is no reason why the Mets should be outbid for Skubal if they think he can solve their ace problem.

Verdict: Realistic

Signing Ty France

The next line item on the dream offseason list is first base, which is a bit tricky since there isn't an automatic everyday guy like Pete Alonso was for the Mets on the market. Kelson pitches signing France, who played elite defense for San Diego while slugging 21 home runs, as part of a true platoon with Jared Young.

The platoon route may be the way to go if Stearns doesn't want to go big-game hunting via trade. France's excellent defensive work would fit with the Mets' desired run-prevention model, while going with a strict platoon could bring out the best in both France and Young in 2027.

A first-base platoon would also be cost-effective for the Mets, who have wasted a lot of money on mid-tier players over the past few years. A deal for France could be made for under three years, which would keep the Mets' long-term finances clean and buy them time to find a longer-term solution at the position.

Verdict: Realistic

Trading for Trevor Megill

Next up would be a big bullpen splash in the form of adding Tylor Megill's brother, Trevor, in a deal with Milwaukee. With Megill entering the final year of club control with Milwaukee, the theory here would be to use an expendable prospect like Jack Wenninger to add Megill as the closer and bump Devin Williams down to eighth-inning duty.

The idea of Megill is tempting, but it doesn't jibe with how Stearns operates in terms of bullpen construction. Stearns wants to build his bullpen as he did in Milwaukee, where the club developed its own relievers and targeted lower-cost arms they could build into a competent unit.

That formula worked in the second half for the Mets, who still have a huge financial outlay with Williams that would be wasted as a setup man. It's far more likely the Mets use their trade chips for rotation help or a full-time first baseman, making the idea of parting with valuable prospects for a closer with one year of team control remaining highly unrealistic.

Verdict: Unrealistic

Signing a high-leverage bullpen arm

The bullpen remains the focus of the dream scenario, with the addition of a leverage arm to work in the late innings. One option Kelson suggested is lefty Alex Vesia, who has plenty of postseason experience with the Dodgers and is a free agent this winter.

While Williams will likely be the closer next season, the Mets are relatively light on arms with late-inning experience outside of him. The good news is that there are plenty of quality veterans who can be had on short-term deals later on in the offseason.

Vesia could be an option from the left side, but a better value play may be the combo platter of Evan Phillips from the right side and a reunion with Brooks Raley, who is a lefty. Adding those two would cost the Mets money, not prospects, and build out the unit's depth with a reliever with closing experience (Phillips) and a lefty who can handle the pressure of pitching in New York (Raley).

Verdict: Realistic

Signing Mike Soroka

The last piece from the dream offseason is adding Soroka, who had a strong year with the Arizona Diamondbacks, to round out the rotation. Despite his bounce-back season with the Diamondbacks, there is some injury risk given Soroka's recent history.

While adding a second starter makes sense to avoid relying too much on Zac Thornton and Jonah Tong to be rotation mainstays, the Mets need to be less risky. Taking a flier on Soroka staying healthy is too reminiscent of hoping Jorge Polanco could learn first base or Frankie Montas could pitch well in New York again, making the idea of giving him big money to see if the changes Arizona made stick quite problematic.

The Mets can still add another starter, but they would be well-advised to add one with more of a track record. That move could come either via a veteran free agent, like a reunion with Clay Holmes, or by taking a big swing with a trade to land a frontline starter like Minnesota's Joe Ryan.

Verdict: Unrealistic

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