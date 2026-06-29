Everything Mets Fans Need To Know (6/29): Cohen Breaks Silence, Senga Impresses, Injury News & More

Mets fans are one series removed from Carlos Mendoza's firing, and suddenly, there is a slightly different vibe around the team.

For starters, all three games against the Phillies were competitive to the final pitch, as the Mets outscored them 11-9 over the three-game set. Although they managed to win only one of the games, there is still plenty to talk about, especially from Sunday’s action in a disappointing 5-4 loss, in which the Mets stranded 14 runners on base.

Nevertheless, here's everything Mets fans need to know on Monday, June 29.

Is Kodai Senga a viable bullpen option?

On June 24, the Mets made the decision to put Kodai Senga in a full-time bullpen position. The move came right after a disastrous start against the Cubs, going 3.2 innings while allowing seven runs off three hits, walking five batters and striking out six.

“Having outings like this are not going to cut it,” Mendoza said on the outing from Senga (h/t SNY Mets). “I'm pretty sure we're going to have a decision, but that ain't going to do it.”

"Having outings like this are not going to cut it. I'm pretty sure we're going to have a decision but that ain't going to do it."



Carlos Mendoza was asked how much longer the Mets can keep running Kodai Senga or any other ineffective players out there: pic.twitter.com/6evtNvz1ij — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 24, 2026

For the Mets, the Senga experiment seemed to be reaching its final point. No role in the starting rotation, consistent injuries and constant underperformance, where else could they turn? With the empty rotation spot, the Mets decided Sunday’s finale against the Phillies would return to their bullpen strategy. The outing started with solid performances from Cionel Pérez and Tobias Myers, with Senga expected to carry the bulk of the relief into the final innings.

Senga did exactly that, going five total innings. While many will place full blame on Senga for the Mets' loss, that is not the case. After taking their first lead of the afternoon, Senga inherited a 4-3 lead, which was instantly given up after allowing a two-run home run to National League-leading Kyle Schwarber, which was clobbered thanks to a fastball left right down the middle.

The outing however was promising, showing signs of a potential new weapon for the Mets to utilize. In the five innings, Senga held the Phillies to just four hits and the two runs from the HR, striking out four batters while walking just one. The most shocking part of the afternoon was the 33-year-old touching 100 mph with his fastball while showing consistent success with his ghost fork.

“I was prepared. ... It's up to me,” Senga said on his outing. “If I can't compete, then I don't deserve a spot in the rotation. On the flip side, if I am able to compete, I do feel like I can throw in the rotation.”



Kodai Senga on his comfort level pitching out of the bullpen:



"I was prepared...it's up to me. If I can't compete...then I don't deserve a spot in the rotation. On the flip side, if I am able to compete, I do feel like I can throw in the rotation." pic.twitter.com/7OA8Yl4JxQ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 28, 2026

For the Mets, Senga’s bullpen usage will most definitely be relied upon, especially after David Peterson was traded to Chicago last week.

Steve Cohen’s return to social media

Could you imagine? The owner of a team with a $300-plus million payroll while sitting 35-49, close to dead last in baseball, is active on X. That’s the case for Steve Cohen, who recently found himself responding to frustrated fans.

Mets fans have been in an uproar over the failure 2026 has brought, giving a team promised to compete one that’s been a complete embarrassment. The latest drama comes from Friday, when a security guard at Citi Field took a fan’s “Fire David Stearns” sign, and the same fan was escorted out by police officers for “disturbing” fans. As the fan walked out, everyone started chanting the same phrase on the sign, angering the fanbase even further for the removal of someone for having an opinion.

Cohen put himself out there on X, responding to a fan asking why he’d been kicked out.

“I’m cool with fans expressing themselves and carrying signs," Cohen wrote. "I’m not cool when fans around him are complaining that he was ruining their day at the ballpark. He was belligerent and was asked to be more considerate to paying customer around him. Unfortunately, he refused.”

I’m cool with fans expressing themselves and carrying signs .I’m not cool when fans around him are complaining that he was ruining their day at the ballpark . He was belligerent and was asked to be more considerate to paying customer around him. Unfortunately , he refused. — Steven Cohen (@StevenACohen2) June 28, 2026

The comment made its way around the Mets fanbase, with more and more fans reacting and asking for answers. One fan would ask what the plan was moving forward, and if he planned on speaking, with Cohen saying:





“I will be speaking soon,” Cohen replied.

Whether it's a press conference or a flurry of tweets, Cohen has never been silent in the public eye, consistently voicing his concerns or observations with the team, almost giving the fanbase a sense of relation with their owner.

Mets injury news

Clay Holmes was seen throwing on flat ground Sunday morning at Citi Field, per Chelsea Janes of SNY. For Holmes, his absence has been detrimental to the Mets' rotation, as he has been out of action since May 15 with a fractured fibula. Holmes told the media he had gotten another X-ray of his leg last week, saying everything had checked out with results. The best news: Holmes is expected to begin throwing off a mound next week, likely without a full spring training ramp-up.

Clay Holmes said he got another X-Ray on his leg last week and “everything checked out.” Has been throwing flat ground and is going to throw off a mound next week. Says he won’t need full spring training ramp up but wouldn’t set a return target. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 28, 2026

Jorge Polanco returned to his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday. On Sunday, per Janes, Polanco told the media that "rehab game yesterday went well and he has more to come." He also said he feels stronger than he did when he’d attempted to earlier this season, while saying he plans to be the designated hitter for the near future. On Saturday, Polanco went 0-for-3 with a strikeout.

Where to watch today's Mets game (June 29)

The Mets kick off a critical six-game road trip at Rogers Centre on Monday, turning to veteran left-hander Sean Manaea (1–2, 4.87 ERA) to set the tone in the series opener against the Blue Jays. Manaea faces rookie right-hander Trey Yesavage (3–3, 3.56 ERA).

Local fans can catch the 7:07 p.m. ET first pitch live on SNY or stream the broadcast via the MLB App, while out-of-market viewers can follow the action on MLB.TV.