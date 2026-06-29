Following one of the more embarrassing series of games in franchise history, the Mets made the move to dismiss manager Carlos Mendoza. The Mets were swept in four games by the Cubs, highlighted by a six-error defensive effort. In what felt like their last chance to get back into the playoff mix, the team completely bottomed out.

Andy Green is now the interim manager of the squad, trying to navigate the franchise out of a current 2-8 stretch that began with their first game against the Phillies. During the stretch, the team traded veteran starter David Peterson to Chicago, signaling an understanding from the front office that their current play is unacceptable.

With just over five weeks remaining until the trading deadline, the Mets are positioned to be one of baseball’s few sellers this year. After several blowouts in a row, New York played a much more competitive and clean brand of baseball in this series. It ultimately was only enough to win one game, but the team absolutely was responding to a new voice leading the clubhouse.

The first two changes made by the front office were noticeable, and comments from the new skipper paint a few interesting realities that are now completely clear.

1. Stearns, Cohen won't sit back and watch this mess much longer

When Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns speaks with the media, he typically comes off as fairly calm and emotionless. He was visibly and audibly upset in his most recent presser with the media as he spoke about how disappointing this season has been. It was a side of Stearns' that you typically do not see, and it let listeners and viewers in on how frustrated he is with this 2026 campaign.

Mets President of Baseball Operations David Stearns's frustration was clear when he spoke with the media after firing Carlos Mendoza last week. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Mets continue to tail off, it could drive Stearns and owner Steve Cohen to make even more notable changes to his organization. The Mets should be active at the deadline, selling off rentals, but another prolonged period of failure could shift Stearns closer to blowing up the roster. In this case, names like Bo Bichette and Devin Williams could be bandied about in the trade rumor mill.

2. Mark Vientos is firmly on the Mets' roster bubble

In his first true pre-game availability as interim manager, Green gave glowing praise to the work (h/t SNY Mets) that left-handed hitter Jared Young has done since returning from the injured list. He even went as far as to say that Young will see a “lion’s share” of the playtime at the position. Young has a .757 OPS on the year, making him one of the more reliable bats that Green has.

Andy Green says that Jared Young will play "pretty consistently" at first base moving forward:



"He's locking down kind of the lion's share of at-bats over there." pic.twitter.com/Q8zjS0Xdyy — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 27, 2026

For Mark Vientos, this was arguably the worst possible thing for him to hear.

After franchise icon Pete Alonso departed in free agency, all eyes turned to Vientos in hopes of replicating his 2024 success. Instead, it has been a nightmare season that could have just dealt the former top prospect a final blow. His .638 OPS and 10 homers have both been major letdowns, and his defense at first base has been average at best.

With the trading deadline looming, he could be a name teams look to as a reclamation project.

3. AJ Ewing is the future of the Mets' center field position

A.J, Ewing is largely considered the lesser of the two prospects between him and outfielder Carson Benge, but Ewing’s play is reaching a level that Benge has yet to find. Ewing slammed a pinch-hit homer on Sunday against the Phillies, his fourth of the year, ending the day with an OPS of .781.

A.J. Ewing ties the game with a pinch-hit, two-run shot! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3qwVuUcO0g — SNY (@SNYtv) June 28, 2026

In June, the Mets’ center fielder hit to the tune of an .879 OPS with three homers and four walks, while playing dazzling defense in center field. Much like Benge, he has worked through his adjustment period to big-league pitching, but has found consistent success that has eluded Benge to this point.

With a possible return of Luis Robert Jr. in the works, Ewing has elevated his play to a level that makes him feel like a lock to be the Mets’ centerfielder of the future.