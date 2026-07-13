Zach Thornton Gives Mets a Rotation Answer They Can No Longer Ignore

The pitching carousel has been an annoying strategy used by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns and the Mets over the last two seasons, in which pitchers have consistently moved from Triple-A to the major-league level to create fresh arms. In 2026, the strategy has leaked into the starting rotation, one that has fluctuated on a weekly basis.

Adding Freddy Peralta was supposed to give the Mets immense depth through their five-man rotation, but instead has caused everyone to push the panic button.

Top pitching prospects Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger hold common concerns, but could find themselves in the majors before the season ends if the team sends away multiple starters. However, one prospect in the mix has given the Mets clarity and hope to end the first half: Zach Thornton.

The Mets' No. 12 prospect now has three starts under his major-league belt, with his latest against the Red Sox on Sunday coming as a clear signal that the Mets must keep the rookie in their rotation going forward.

Absolutely splendid start today from Zach Thornton, the finest of his young career by far.



In terms of Game Score, it was the second-best outing of the season for the Mets (and it would have ranked first if not for Eric Wagaman's error in the seventh.)



7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5… pic.twitter.com/SSeqM0h5Sk — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 12, 2026

Although the final game before the All-Star break ended with a blown 2-0 lead, the Mets spent most of their afternoon dominating a Red Sox team on an eight-game win streak. The rookie went seven innings, allowing just two hits, keeping Boston scoreless, striking out five batters and walking two, all on just 82 pitches. It was one of the best starts the Mets have seen this season, one that clearly opened the eyes of the entire organization.

The emergence of Zach Thornton

"You hate it because the job is to win baseball games; if we can step back for a split-second, Zach Thornton was really good,” Mets interim manager Andy Green said after the game (h/t SNY Mets).

Green also announced that the 24-year-old would remain in the Mets rotation to begin the second half, creating a potential complete five-man unit for the time being. However, many believe Thornton should’ve been placed in the rotation much earlier—and rightfully so, as he showed promise in his first three career starts, posting a 2.60 ERA with 15 strikeouts and a 0.923 WHIP over 17 1/3 innings.

Stearns sent Thornton back to Triple-A following a dominant showing against the Phillies on June 26, one in which he worked through a first-inning bases-loaded jam and allowed just one run, ending the night after six innings.

How Zach Thornton impacts the Mets going forward

Going forward, the writing is on the wall.

Peralta will likely be moved at the trade deadline, with the possibility that Clay Holmes accompanies him on his way out. Thornton could play a part in the Mets' future rotation plans, joining Nolan McLean and Christian Scott as promising young arms, with the chance of also keeping Sean Manaea, who holds a 3.60 ERA following a brutal month of April.



“It’s the way I grew up watching the game. I watched Jacob deGrom growing up, going seven or eight innings every time, he got through lineups three or four times,” Thornton told SNY reporters following Sunday's start.

Zach Thornton credits his pitching style to watching players like Jacob deGrom growing up, who consistently went for 7 or 8 innings: pic.twitter.com/FpJJ9JtpZH — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) July 12, 2026

Having a young promising arm can give the Mets fans hope for their future, one that is bright with one of the best outfield units in the sport, while having a premier arm like McLean, now accompanied by the emergence of Scott and Thornton.