How Kodai Senga's Closing Audition Could Impact 2027 Mets' Bullpen

The New York Mets have been hot since the trade deadline, ripping off nine wins in their first 12 games and giving their fans something to watch. Perhaps the most surprising part of the team is its bullpen, which was demolished after David Stearns sent out Luke Weaver, Brooks Raley, A.J. Minter, and Huascar Brazoban in deadline deals.

The bullpen, which is essentially holding open auditions for the 2027 unit, took another hit when closer Devin Williams landed on the injured list last week with a strained right shoulder. The immediate replacement for Williams has been Kodai Senga, who just moved to the bullpen full-time after the deadline, and the move appears to agree with him.

Senga converted all three of his save opportunities last week with scoreless ninth innings, allowing only a walk in one outing and a base hit in another. Since the Mets decided to make Senga a full-time reliever, he has pitched five scoreless innings, allowed three total baserunners, and struck out seven batters.

The theory behind Senga's bullpen move was that simplifying his pitch mix, while allowing him to air it out in short bursts, could make him more effective. Senga has proven the Mets correct so far, setting up an intriguing situation for the remainder of the season.

Why Kodai Senga's closer audition could impact the 2027 bullpen

It is unclear how long Williams will be out, but given the Mets' position in the standings, they have no reason to rush him back from the IL. Senga figures to get at least another few weeks in the closer's chair, and if the Mets maintain their hot play, he could be in line for more save opportunities.

The Mets still have Senga under contract for another year for $15 million, meaning Stearns will want to find a way to extract some value from him. The closer role seems to be a good fit for Senga so far, and if he puts together another few weeks of strong work in it, he could usurp the job from Williams, who has had a shaky first year in Flushing.

There are still tests for Senga to face, including working back-to-back days and how he bounces back from a blown save, but the fact that he seems to be thriving in this role is great news for the Mets. If Senga showcases the capability to either close or handle late-inning responsibilities in 2027, it could take a key item off of Stearns' shopping list in the winter.

Williams has functioned well as a setup man in the past, notably for the Milwaukee Brewers when Stearns was running their baseball operations, so there could be a scenario where Williams ends up setting up for Senga in 2027. The Mets' original plan when they signed Williams was to be an option to set up for Edwin Diaz, but that was scrapped after Diaz opted to go to Los Angeles instead.

There is a long way to go for Senga to earn the closer's role permanently, but he has the runway to make it happen. Finding ways to effectively utilize personnel has been an issue for the Mets this season, but it appears they may have stumbled onto something with Senga closing.

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