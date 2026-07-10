How Luis Robert Jr. Could Become Mets' Most Intriguing Trade Chip

The New York Mets are coming off a series win over the Kansas City Royals, but that won't stop them from selling at the trade deadline. Rentals like Freddy Peralta, Brooks Raley and A.J. Minter figure to be on the move while the team faces more intriguing calls on the likes of Luke Weaver and Clay Holmes.

One man who hasn't factored much into deadline conversation surrounding the Mets is outfielder Luis Robert Jr, who has been out of sight and out of mind for fans since injuring his back in April. Robert is currently on the mend and in the middle of a rehab assignment that could position him to return to the Mets' lineup shortly after the All Star Break.

The timing of Robert's return is intriguing since the Mets' outfield no longer needs him back. Robert was brought in to help replace Brandon Nimmo and provide a bridge to A.J. Ewing, but Ewing's emergence as a potential superstar has made Robert redundant in the Mets' outfield.

There will be roughly two weeks of games after the All Star Break for the Mets to showcase Robert, and they could look to do so by occasionally using Ewing at second base to get Robert's bat in the lineup. While there is a world where Ewing could get second base reps and the Mets keep Robert for 2027, the smart play is to showcase Robert now as a potential starting center fielder for teams in need of offense at the trade deadline.

Luis Robert Jr. could have a lot of value at the trade deadline

Prior to his injury Robert was showing improved offensive form, batting .257 with two home runs, 7 RBI and a .737 OPS before injuring his back in late April. Robert was also playing well defensively in center field, offering an acquiring team value as a two-way player in a potential walk year.

The Mets picked up the entirety of Robert's $20 million 2026 salary when they acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in January and could retain all of it to increase their return at the deadline. Robert's contract contains yet another $20 million option for 2027, but it can be bought out for just $2 million.

There are a lot of teams hunting for outfield help at the deadline, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, Houston Astros, Pittsburgh Pirates and Cleveland Guardians. With few true sellers having rental outfielders available, the Mets could create a bidding war for Robert's services if he can demonstrate he is healthy in the two weeks after the All-Star break.

Perhaps the most desperate team for an outfielder is the Phillies, who lost Adolis Garcia for the season a few weeks ago and would prefer to return Derek Hill to a reserve role. It remains to be seen how much of an appetite David Stearns and Steve Cohen have for trades with a division rival, with the last deal between the Mets and Phillies coming in 2019 when Brodie Van Wagenen sent Jason Vargas to Philadelphia at the deadline.

Robert's spotty track record with health and injury issues this season mean he won't net a prospect regarded as one of the Top 100 in the game, but he should be able to net New York a Top 10 prospect from someone's farm system. That kind of return would be a bonus for Robert, who was a buy low addition from Stearns that only cost the Mets LuisAngel Acuna and minor league pitcher Truman Pauley.

Stearns will be around in 2027 to try and fix the Mets' roster and any additional trade chips he can scoop up between now and Aug. 3 could be helpful to that effort. Flipping Robert could be very smart business, especially if he returns from the injured list on a heater and incites a bidding war between teams desperate for outfield help.