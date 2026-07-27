How the Mets Can Make the Most of their Freddy Peralta Mess

If you have been following the Mets this year, you know how brutal their experience with starter Freddy Peralta has been. After moving a pair of top-100 prospects, Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat, to obtain his services from the Brewers, the Mets have been let down by his play since virtually day one. He gave up a homer in his first inning of work against the Pirates on Opening Day, and he just never got settled in after that.

Much like the team as a whole, Peralta should now be looking to his 2027 campaign and what comes next for him. The immediate future is up in the air with the trade deadline looming; he figures to be one of the most coveted names available. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns brought him in as a true rental with just one year remaining on his contract, but no one could have seen his tenure going in this direction when the move was made.

With his 2027 contract status completely up in the air, there remains a chance that Peralta and the Mets work something out to keep him in Queens. The veteran righty has gone on the record multiple times that he enjoys New York and that it is a place he wanted to be if he were to leave Milwaukee, and there is reason to believe that he could bounce back next year.

Freddy Peralta sounds like he wants to remain in New York, even if the Mets' season has been bumpy. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Mets are in desperate need of pitching next year, with the status of Clay Holmes up in the air, Peralta's contract ending and the still uncertain future of Sean Manaea's role on the team. They appear to have three set options with the rookie trio of Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and new sensation Zac Thornton, and could add one more major piece to that group if they decide to go down this specific route.

Mets should offer Freddy Peralta a one-year, "prove-it" contract extension

Peralta's market is likely to look vastly different from what many assumed at the beginning of the year, and the Mets are going to have vastly different needs than both teams had thought. With that in mind, a one-year "prove-it" style contract to keep Peralta in orange and blue could make a ton of sense for both sides.

Regardless of who signs him on the open market, Peralta is going to be viewed as a "high-upside" free agent signing, but will not get the long-term contract he was seeking. His underlying data is not what it was last year or in years prior, but his barrel percentage, xERA, xBA against, whiff rate, and average exit velocity all remain in the top 50th percentile in baseball. With an entire off-season of work and preparation with the Mets and their coaching staff, there is more than enough reason to believe that he could have a bounce-back 2027 campaign.

As for their roster contraction, two spots currently remain open in the 2027 rotation—at minimum. Thornton is making a strong case for a spot, but there is not much that he could have done to wrap the spot up in just four starts. If he falters or struggles in the coming two months, he could be considered depth more than a bonafied starter. By signing Peralta, the Mets could find themselves with three high-upside righties, and possibly two of the same from the left side with Thornton and Manaea.

The pros are there for the Mets to extend Freddy Peralta rather than trade him. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for what the contract could actually look like, an incentive-heavy, two-year deal with a player option for year two would make sense for the team and the type of contract that players in this position typically get. Peralta and his agency will sell themselves more on his body of work, while teams will use his 2026 season to bring down his price. Ultimately, these situations for players such as Peralta typically find a short-term deal with incentives and player options.

It has been an awful season for Peralta, but odds are that this is the worst season of his prime. If his nose-dive continues, a short-term contract would keep them from long-term financial issues and is the exact type of contract that Stearns tends to prefer, as opposed to the long-term deals that typically age poorly.