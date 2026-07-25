Re-Evaluating the Mets' 2025 Trade Deadline Moves and Their Impact

The Mets have had some interesting trade deadlines over the last several years. Last season, in an attempt to find a rhythm again, they added top reliever on the market Ryan Helsley while "upgrading" their outfield with Cedric Mullins. Little did they know the moves would horrifically backfire.

In 2026, the Mets will be the talk of the town, selling off any piece worth anything at the deadline, with many contenders expected to call. Will David Stearns be able to make an impact on their farm system?

Still, one of the best practices is to look back at past trades and see how they benefited them at the time, and where the prospects involved are doing now. It's time to start re-visiting the trade deadlines of the past, so how 2025 worked out for the Mets.

Acquired RP Ryan Helsley from the Cardinals in exchange for Jesus Baez, SS (No. 8), Nate Dohm, RHP(No. 19), and Frank Elissalt

What they got:

In retrospect, how were the Mets supposed to know Ryan Helsley would completely crumble while playing in New York? Acquiring the flamethrowing righty was the perfect move to give the Mets another elite reliever behind Edwin Diaz.

Playing into his entrance songs of "Hells Bells," his two-month tenure in Queens can be easily compared to the underworld, holding a 7.20 ERA through 22 appearances, striking out 22 batters while walking 11. His struggles were one of the many reasons the Mets failed to make a playoff push, making the trade to acquire the two-time All-Star a complete failure.

RYAN HELSLEY HUGE STRIKEOUT IN METS DEBUT

pic.twitter.com/HOtMwuWK14 — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) August 2, 2025

What they gave up:

Jesús Báez was a promising infield rookie, but in reality, he was likely never going to make an impact on the Mets roster. Francisco Lindor is blocking the SS position for what is likely the next five seasons, while Elian Peña and Wandy Asigen serve as more promising options who can also spread throughout the infield.

While showing promise in the Mets organization with a 2.62 ERA through 10 starts with the Brooklyn Cyclones, Nate Dohm has yet to repeat that success for the Cardinals. Through 11 starts in High-A this season, the 23-year-old holds a 6.80 ERA while struggling with command, walking 29 batters, just three fewer than he had in all of 2025 in 11 more starts.

Acquired RP Tyler Rogers from the Giants in exchange for OF Drew Gilbert (No. 11), RP José Butto, and SP Blade Tidwell (No. 16)

What they got:

While many viewed the package for Tyler Rogers as an "overpay," the lefty gave the Mets everything they needed and more. The submarine pitcher has always been an under the radar option, perfectly fitting into any bullpen and providing elite stuff in every situation.

For the Mets, Rogers served as a 6th/7th-inning option, appearing in 28 games and posting a 2.30 ERA and 1.098 WHIP, proving to be a successful trade deadline acquisition.

In the offseason, the Mets attempted to bring the 35-year-old back on a reasonable contract. Instead, he jumped on a major payday with the Blue Jays, signing a three-year $37 million contract, while the Mets pivoted to Luke Weaver, who has been a big-time success.

CHILLS.



TYLER ROGERS GETS A HUGE INNING-ENDING DOUBLE PLAY.



METS KEEP THEIR LEAD 😮‍💨😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/WuTGJCN1Te — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) August 10, 2025

What they gave up:

It's fair to call it a win-win deal for both sides, as the Giants walked away with a massive haul for a rental piece, something the Mets should hope for this deadline.

Drew Gilbert was the headlining piece, promoted to the Giants' roster last August, posting a .190 BA through 39 games. In 2026, Gilbert took on a much larger role, serving as a consistent outfield option in San Francisco, appearing in 80 games with a .226 BA and .656 OPS, along with four home runs and 21 RBIs.

Blade Tidwell, the No. 9 prospect in the Giants organization, appeared in eight games this season at the major league level, holding a 3.00 ERA. He then moved back to Triple-A, where he continues working as a starter.

As for José Butto, the former Mets long reliever has struggled since moving to San Francisco, posting a 6.14 ERA through 24 appearances.

Acquired CF Cedric Mullins from the Orioles in exchange for P Raimon Gómez, P Anthony Nunez, and P Chandler Marsh

Many have Cedric Mullins in their top-10 most hated Mets, and that's valid. His two-month stint in Queens was miserable, batting .182 through 42 games, striking out 35 times with a .565 OPS, and even regressing defensively, which is something he was notoriously known for.

It got to the point where even Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he was missing good pitches, which led to his eventual benching. The move was a complete failure, even though the Mets gave up very little.

Cedric Mullins in 2025:

41 G

.183 BA

.286 OBP

.569 OPS

.283 SLG

2 HR

10 RBI

16 R

8 SB

0.4 WAR



What would you grade his season 🤔⁉️



📝 My grade: F pic.twitter.com/fLn8SHZDWJ — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) October 6, 2025

What they gave up:

The Mets parted ways with three undrafted minor league relievers in an attempt to upgrade their center field position. All three players have yet to make a real impact in Baltimore, making this a failure due to Mullins's poor play.

Acquired RP Gregory Soto from the Orioles in exchange for P Wellington Aracena and P Cameron Foster

What they got:

The Mets were looking for a complete overhaul of their bullpen; acquiring Gregory Soto at the time was a smart, cost-effective move. However, the move instantly backfired: in 25 appearances, the lefty posted a 4.50 ERA, striking out 26 batters while walking just six. He was hit hard and struggled for consistency, surrendering 33 hits and finishing his Mets tenure with a -0.4 bWAR.

What they gave up:

It's the same situation as the Mullins trade: the Mets flipped two unranked prospects for a player they expected to provide help. The Orioles took Wellington Aracena, however, and flipped him to the Diamondbacks for Blaze Alexander, who currently ranks as No. 20 in Arizona's system.