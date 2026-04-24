How Christian Scott Fared in First Start of Season For Mets

The New York Mets were trying to seek a spark when they called up right-hander Christian Scott from Triple-A Syracuse to start against the Minnesota Twins tonight. A strong start to the minor league season, combined with struggles from Kodai Senga and David Peterson, gave Scott an opportunity to pursue his first big league win.

"I want it bad. I'm hungry for it."



Christian Scott ahead of his return to the majors tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/kjGGy0v4xN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2026

That opportunity did not last long, however, as Scott simply did not have any sort of command against the Twins. Scott lasted just 1.1 innings, allowing one run and walking five while also hitting a batter.

The final line in Christian Scott's 2026 season debut. pic.twitter.com/YTCE395dX0 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 23, 2026

Tobias Myers came out of the bullpen in the second inning to clean up a mess that Scott left behind, stranding all of his inherited runners to preserve a 3-1 Mets' lead. This was not an ideal situation for the Mets, who were hoping to get some length out of Scott to at least offer a potential answer to the back end of their rotation.

Christian Scott's first start since 2024 was a dud.



Scott faced 10 batters, walked five of them, hit another and committed a balk. He threw more balls than strikes. So far only one run, but Scott is responsible for two men on base. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 23, 2026

The Mets will now look to get through the rest of this game with their bullpen, which includes well-rested long relief options like Myers and Sean Manaea. Fans were not kind to Scott on his way out, loudly booing him as he left the Citi Field mound.

Christian Scott's Flame Out Creates Another Mess For The Mets

Nerves may have played an issue in Scott's struggles tonight, but the Mets can't afford another start like that given the hole they have dug themselves after a 12-game losing streak. Scott will likely head back to Syracuse tomorrow with a fresh reliever coming up to help out the bullpen this weekend against the Colorado Rockies.

That man can't be Austin Warren, who was sent down to Syracuse today to make room for Scott on the active roster. Warren has to stay in the minors for 15 days unless the Mets use the injured list, meaning one of Jonathan Pintaro, Alex Carrillo or Dylan Ross will likely make their first appearances in Queens this weekend.

The rotation questions remain for the Mets, however, who bumped Senga back two days to accommodate Scott's return tonight. Peterson is working out of the bullpen this time through the rotation but will probably need to throw at some point this weekend in long relief to stay stretched out for his next turn.

Seeing Scott's flop was a disappointment for the Mets during a time when they have experienced a lot of them. There is still reasonable hope Scott can help in the long run, but he didn't look ready for the big time tonight.

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