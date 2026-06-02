Inside the Mets' Successful Bullpen Game Formula

A bullpen game—one of baseball's most controversial strategies, yet so effective. It’s when you replace a scheduled start with a reliever appearing for an inning or two, followed by another reliever who gives several innings of work. This strategy was used boldly by the Dodgers in 2024 when their pitching staff suffered several injuries. It was used by the Brewers when David Stearns ran the team, and now, the Mets are the latest to jump on the wave.

For odd reasons, fans complain about the idea of the bullpen game, worried that it will be ineffective. However, the Mets stand at 4-3 when utilizing an opener over a starter.

As of recent, it’s been a necessity due to injuries, with Clay Holmes on the injured list until August, while Kodai Senga potentially returns in the near future. The Mets currently have three starters manning bullpen roles: Sean Manaea and Jonah Tong are the bulk pitchers, while David Peterson has moved into a full-time reliever role. Tobias Myers was recently optioned to Triple-A to ensure the Mets have fresh arms over the next several days while also getting the former Brewer back into the rhythm as a starter.

The bullpen game idea has been effective for the Mets in 2026. Here’s why.

How the Mets' bullpen game strategy has worked and how it can continue going forward

It all starts with multi-purpose reliever Huascar Brazobán. His versatility doesn’t go unnoticed, as he has been able to switch from starting a game to finishing, to entering with a bases-loaded jam within just days. In four games as an opener, the 36-year-old has given 4 1/3 IP with six strikeouts while allowing just two runs total. Following Brazobán usually varies between Manaea and Peterson, with Tong recently joining the mix.

The 22-year-old has given the Mets two strong bulk appearances since being recalled, tossing 6 2/3 IP without allowing a run and striking out three batters. However, the Mets would be without the two for their bullpen game against the Mariners in Seattle. It was Austin Warren who opened the game, going an inning before Manaea debuted in his newly acquired role — bulk relief, replacing Peterson.

You couldn’t have asked the 34-year-old for more, providing five innings while allowing just one hit and one run, striking out four batters. It was a strong showing in his new responsibility, but he’s not the only Met who did so. Something else changed along with Manaea's strong performance — his average sinker velocity for the outing sat at 93 mph against the Mariners, 3.3 mph higher than his season average of 89.7 mph. Is the struggling lefty beginning to find a consistent rhythm?

On Sunday, Peterson debuted in his new bullpen role, going four scoreless innings while completing one of the rarest pitching feats in baseball—a four-inning save.

A four-inning save for David Peterson out of the bullpen today 👏 pic.twitter.com/Dc3UfThT4a — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2026

However, there is a slight risk in having as many starters as the Mets do in their bullpen: the risk of having overworked arms. It happened last season with Brazobán and Max Kranick, and the Mets also needed to make so many moves due to injury. For now, it's working and can continue even when Holmes and the other sidelined arms return. The use of several starters in the bullpen allows the Mets to use an extra day of rest as needed.

Many can make fun of David Stearns or criticize the President of Baseball Operations for failing to tool this roster to compete, but he deserves credit for the Mets' usage of the bullpen game.