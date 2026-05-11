Insider Says Mets Should Acquire All-Star to Help Salvage Season

The New York Mets woke up once again on Monday with the worst record in Major League Baseball at 15-25.

Despite going 5-4 during their nine-game road trip, the offense just wasn't there for New York as they tallied just seven runs over their last four games. The Mets are also coming off losing two out of three against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at one point going nine straight innings without a base hit (over two games).

To make matters worse, there is still no timetable for when the Mets will get their big bats back with Francisco Lindor, Luis Robert Jr. and Jorge Polanco still nowhere near returning. And if the Mets want to salvage their season and climb back into contention, something has to give.

While the most logical move would be calling up some of their top prospects, could the Amazins' seek other options via the trade market?

Should the Mets acquire Trevor Story?

In an article for SNY, baseball insider Chelsea Janes suggested that the Mets should trade for veteran infielder Trevor Story from the Boston Red Sox.

"Trevor Story is struggling, even as he is vocally frustrated with Red Sox management. Could the Mets pair a deal for him and his contract while grabbing an outfielder from Boston’s longstanding logjam?" Janes wrote.

"If that sounds like throwing good money after bad, it might be. But if the whole season is going to be bad money anyway, might as well see if a fresh start for a player with a strong track record can help revive him and the Mets at once," Janes continued.

If the Mets hope to save their season, and they attempt to do so at "any cost," they'll have to get creative



Could one option be targeting a veteran around the sport who looks uncomfortable with their current team? What about Trevor Story with the Red Sox?



SNY's Chelsea Janes… pic.twitter.com/KX898XqkMP — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 11, 2026

The Red Sox, just like the Mets, are in the midst of a disappointing 2026 season after making the playoffs last season. Boston even fired their manager, Alex Cora, as well as many other coaches on their staff.

As James alluded, Story is reportedly unhappy with Boston's management. Sound familiar?

Fellow infielder Rafael Devers also expressed his unhappiness with the Red Sox last year, when they signed Alex Bregman last offseason to be their starting third baseman. Boston moved Devers to DH and planned on giving him time at first base.

Devers was ultimately traded to the San Francisco Giants last June despite having already signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension in January 2023. So it goes without saying that the Red Sox aren't afraid of dealing players who are already under contract.

Story is in the same boat as Devers. He's playing in the fifth year of a six-year, $140 million deal he signed with the Red Sox prior to the start of the 2022 season. And with the Red Sox sitting in last place in the AL East, there certainly is no guarantee Story lasts the whole season in Boston.

While Story would certainly be a much-added bonus to a struggling Mets lineup, the Red Sox may want a substantial haul in exchange for the 33-year-old infielder. Given the position the Mets are in, it wouldn't make sense for them to sacrifice future pieces.

Unless the Mets are able to climb out of the cellar in the NL East, they want to hold off on wanting to make any deal to help their offense.

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