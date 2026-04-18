Is MJ Melendez the Answer for the Mets at First Base?

Ever since the New York Mets let first baseman Pete Alonso walk in free agency, the team has been searching for his replacement. As the Mets place Jorge Polanco on the Injured List, a new potential replacement for the position has emerged.

Ahead of Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs, MJ Melendez was seen taking reps at first base alongside Brett Baty and Mark Vientos. Baty and Vientos have filled in for Polanco as the veteran deals with nagging Achilles bursitis and a new wrist injury. The Mets signed Polanco to play first base after Alonso’s exit, despite the former Seattle Mariner playing most of his career at second base and shortstop. Polanco has only played in two games at first since the season started.

MJ Melendez mixing in with Brett Baty and Mark Vientos at first base pregame here at Wrigley Field. pic.twitter.com/sAWYz152NF — Max Goodman (@MaxTGoodman) April 18, 2026

Neither Baty nor Vientos is a natural first baseman, but the two have formed a platoon at the position in Polanco’s absence. Baty has struggled at the plate, slashing .197/.190/.279, with no home runs and seven RBI. He has a 21:0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, making him the only player qualified hitter in MLB without a walk, explaining his OBP being lower than his batting average. Vientos got off to a hot start, but has faded. His lone hit in Friday’s game against the Cubs was his first since April 5th, and snapped a 21 at-bat hitless streak.

Melendez, on the other hand, has been one of the lone bright spots since he was recalled earlier this week when the Mets put Jared Young on the IL. The former Kansas City Royal has recorded four hits in his seven at-bats, which include two doubles off Shohei Ohtani in his first game in the lineup.

MJ Melendez is now 3/5 to start his Mets career 👀 pic.twitter.com/CTrvSajRA3 — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) April 17, 2026

In his two games since being called up, Melendez has served as the team’s DH, but at this point, the Mets could be looking at all options to try and shake things up. Melendez will be the DH again on Saturday, but with the team recalling catcher Hayden Senger from Syracuse, we could see Francisco Alvarez get some time at DH, with Luis Torrens catching and Melendez at first base.

The Mets are mired in a nine-game losing streak in which they have only managed to score 16 total runs. Although Melendez has limited experience at first base, the Mets could be trying to do what they can to get his bat in the lineup. At this point, the Mets need any spark to get their offense going to try to put an end to their recent skid.

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