5 Mets Who Are on Thin Ice to Begin June

Two months into the baseball season, every player has officially entered the point where their production is no longer considered a "small" sample size. The Mets haven't been great—let's not beat a broken record. However, there have been several "Ferraris in the beat-up house," such as Juan Soto and Carson Benge, while others have performed at a frustratingly low level.

There are zero excuses at this point. Here are five Mets players currently skating on thin ice.

1. Mark Vientos — 1B

Mark Vientos hasn't been living up to expectations. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Watching Mark Vientos play every day has been one of the most frustrating chores.

It's obvious the 26-year-old will never replicate his 2024 production, struggling to find consistency on offense while being a complete liability in the field. Vientos has been one of the least valuable players in the league, holding an overall WAR of minus-0.4, along with a minus-0.2 defensive WAR and a minus-0.5 offensive WAR. On the season, Vientos holds a .219 batting average with seven home runs and 26 RBIs, along with a below-average .634 OPS. His worst stat—Vientos stands with the second-lowest on-base percentage in baseball, at only .254.

¡Se fue arriba #Seattle! 🥵



Un error de Mark Vientos permitió que Randy Arozarena anotara la tercera rayita de los locales para tomar la ventaja del duelo ante los #Mets. 💥💪🏼



Cada #Jugada1B la disfrutamos con la narración de Ricardo García y los comentarios de Ariadna Ibarra.… pic.twitter.com/LrESGTEiPz — One Baseball Network (@1baseballtv) June 3, 2026

However, an excuse could slightly pass for Vientos, who's been thrown into a current everyday role due to Jorge Polanco sitting on the shelf with an injury. Vientos is notorious for his stronger performances against left-handed pitching, which he could see more of with the return of Polanco this weekend. The chances of Vientos making an impact have run out of steam. It's getting to a point where it's almost hard to even roster the former promising prospect, who has posted a negative WAR in three of his four seasons with a reputable sample size.

2. Bo Bichette — 3B/SS

Bo Bichette's performance is leaving much to be desired. | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

For the Mets, Bo Bichette is beginning to enter very familiar territory. The Queens side of New York is notorious for signing former big-time stars who later become complete failures, with Jason Bay and Jed Lowrie serving as prime examples. Bichette, of course, is having a career-worst season through two months—batting .213 in 244 at-bats, holding a .570 OPS, the fourth-lowest in baseball. It’s almost comical—the 28-year-old is coming off a career season in Toronto, finishing second in baseball with a .311 BA and 181 hits.

Watching Bichette has been frustrating, being added in the wake of losing out on Kyle Tucker and financially replacing the gaping hole where Pete Alonso once filled. Just four months ago—Mets fans were worried the former Blue Jay would be opting out after one season. Instead, it’s time to buckle in for what is likely going to be a long drive.

3. Kodai Senga — SP

It's time to pull the plug on the Kodai Senga experiment. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

It’s shocking that the Kodai Senga experiment isn't over. Senga’s last MLB start was a disaster—facing the Rockies at Citi Field on April 26, pitching just 2 2/3 innings while allowing three earned runs and walking three batters. The nightmarish outing brought the 33-year-old’s ERA to 9.00 through five starts, hitting the 15-day injured list two days later with lumbar spine inflammation.

The weird part? Senga was near-perfect prior to his hamstring injury in June last season, leading the MLB with a 1.47 ERA through 13 starts. However, Senga was never the same pitcher, posting a 5.90 ERA in nine starts upon returning. Obviously, Senga has continued to drag along the regression path, struggling in his two rehab appearances and holding a 5.14 ERA in seven innings. It wouldn’t be shocking if Senga’s time with the Mets is abruptly ended if the struggles continue.

4. Jorge Polanco — 1B

Jorge Polanco hasn’t played since April 14. That alone speaks for itself. The most important trait is availability; Pete Alonso was perfect for this, missing only 24 games over seven seasons. Polanco has missed 34 games through just seven weeks of wearing orange and blue, an eye-popping statistic that should be taped to President of Baseball Operations David Stearns’s desk.

Mets designated hitter Jorge Polanco (11) stands in the on deck during the first inning against the Giants at Oracle Park. | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Polanco’s production will desperately be needed upon his return this weekend. As mentioned before, Vientos can’t keep running out there at first base with his poor glove and brutal approach at the plate. In the short sample size Polanco provided, his production wasn’t great, batting .179 through 14 games with a .532 OPS, even injuring his Achilles in the second game of the season.

5. Brett Baty — 3B

For Brett Baty, at least his glove provides some sort of value to the team. The former 12th overall pick in the 2019 draft has yet to live up to his minor league hype, failing to find a reputable role on the major league squad. At 26, his role seems permanently set—a bench piece with a solid glove. Like Vientos, his everyday play is soon coming to an end, with Francisco Lindor expected back this month, meaning Bichette would return to third base.

Brett Baty also isn't safe from being on thin ice. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Baty’s bat finds short stints of streaky hitting, but overall his numbers aren’t impressive whatsoever. Through 180 ABs, Baty holds a .233 batting average with three home runs and 23 RBIs, as well as a .642 OPS. For the Mets, at least they’ll have a guy off the bench who can play multiple positions, definitely something every team needs.