Evaluating Whether the Mets Need a Catcher Shake-Up Down the Stretch

The Mets are 17 games below .500 at the MLB All-Star Break with one of the most expensive payrolls in baseball history, which merits a re-examination of every aspect of the roster. While it is clear the Mets don't have great long-term options at first or second base, catcher is a trickier question to answer.

Theoretically, the Mets could move ahead with what they have over the next few seasons and be just fine. Francisco Alvarez, although streaky, offers some offensive pop behind the plate, while recently extended backup Luis Torrens is one of the best defenders in the league at the position.

Each has their own flaws, as Torrens is not a very good hitter, while Alvarez's defense has regressed this season. Let's explore the Mets' catching position and see whether it is worth standing pat or mixing things up going forward.

Mets' existing catching duo

While most of the "Baby Mets" appear to have become busts, Alvarez still has a chance to produce a solid major league career. Alvarez showcased elite pop for a catcher when he hit 25 home runs in 123 games in 2023 and is off to a solid start in 2026, batting .254 with nine home runs, 22 RBI and a .734 OPS in 64 games.

Injuries have been an issue for Alvarez over the years, as he has missed significant time each year due to various broken bones or ligament tears. Inconsistency has also been an issue for Alvarez, who was demoted to Triple-A Syracuse last season after struggling mightily and hasn't sustained a hot streak for more than a couple of weeks.

Francisco Alvarez might be too streaky a performer for the Mets to consider him a long-term catching solution. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Mets also have to be concerned that Alvarez's defense, which graded out positively as recently as two years ago, has dipped significantly. Baseball Savant rated Alvarez in the 64th percentile of all defenders behind the plate in 2024, which is significantly above average, after a 95th-percentile showing there in 2023. The 2026 season has Alvarez in the 28th percentile, a massive decline.

That dip is alarming, given that President of Baseball Operations David Stearns has emphasized that the Mets need to improve their run prevention, especially since Alvarez's best skill is pitch framing, which has been somewhat negated in the ABS challenge era. Alvarez's offensive value, according to Baseball Savant, has consistently been rated in the low 40s, which is an average performance.

Torrens, on the other hand, is rated an elite defender by Baseball Savant, ranking in the 94th percentile for all catchers in 2025 and the 97th percentile this season. That defensive value makes up for a lot of Torrens' offensive shortcomings, as he has hit just .212 with two home runs, 18 RBI and a .593 OPS in 59 games, which helps explain why his WAR of 1.2 is significantly higher than Alvarez's 0.2 in similar playing time.

The Mets have tried to maximize the advantages of both players at points this season by using Alvarez as a designated hitter and Torrens as the starting catcher. Finding those DH at-bats may be a bit more complicated, however, with Jorge Polanco back from the injured list and limited to the DH spot due to a lingering Achilles issue.

Other internal catchers

The options on the organizational depth chart, besides Alvarez and Torrens, are not great. The only other catcher on the 40-man roster is Hayden Senger, who is fine as a third catcher to fill in when one of the top two misses time, but not good enough to be a primary backup.

Kevin Parada, the Mets' most recent high draft pick behind the plate, has been a bust and was not selected in the Rule V Draft when left exposed last winter. The closest prospect to the bigs at the position is Chris Suero, who is more of a utility-type player who can catch rather than a primary catcher.

Those players are useful, and Suero could be an intriguing option in the future if the Mets opt to hold onto their catching duo, which would allow Alvarez to DH most of the time while having Suero off the bench as a third catching option. The problem here is that Suero is still putting up average numbers at AA Binghamton and is at least a year away from the majors.

There are other interesting catching prospects in the system, such as Yovanny Rodriguez and Daiverson Gutierrez, but with neither above A-ball, they won't be a consideration for several years.

Should the Mets explore trading either of their catchers?

Given how the season has gone, the Mets need to be open to all options to improve their roster. That includes listening to offers for their catchers, who would have value on the trade market due to their skill sets and remaining club control.

Torrens' contract extension takes him through the 2028 season, and defensive catchers do hold significant value around the league. In May, the Guardians sent the 29th pick in the 2026 draft and a Double-A pitching prospect to the Giants for Patrick Bailey, whose profile is a slightly better version of what Torrens provides.

BREAKING: The Cleveland Guardians are acquiring two-time Gold Glove-winning catcher Patrick Bailey in a trade with the San Francisco Giants for the No. 29 pick in this year's draft and left-handed pitching prospect Matt "Tugboat" Wilkinson, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 9, 2026

The market value for Alvarez, who has the rare potential to be a plus offensive catcher, could be significantly higher. Alvarez's minor league stint last season gave the Mets an extra year of club control, which means he won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season.

Teams would be intrigued by the idea of Alvarez, who is still just 24 years old, being a post-hype breakout candidate that could thrive with a change of scenery. The Mets, theoretically, could shop Alvarez to see if they can meaningfully upgrade another aspect of their roster while finding another catcher to pair with Torrens after the season.

What would be a good return in a catcher trade?

Even though fans seem quite eager to burn everything to the ground with a fire sale, 2026's deadline will not be the same as 2023's, as the Mets plan to contend in 2027. That strategy makes sense since Juan Soto is in his prime, supported by another star in Francisco Lindor, and having intriguing young pieces in the lineup.

Alvarez certainly fits that timeline and could be a significant help to the 2027 Mets, especially if the team can help him regain some of his defensive ability and become a more consistent hitter. As such, Alvarez (and Torrens to a lesser degree) should be penciled into the 2027 lineup with a significant price required to pry them loose.

That price would require the Mets to land a piece that could significantly bolster another area of their roster, making it worth creating another hole at catcher. One potential example could be Minnesota trading Ryan Jeffers at the deadline and calling the Mets to gauge their interest in Joe Ryan.

Ryan is an All-Star-caliber starter who could slot into the top of the Mets' rotation in 2027, filling the hole that could be created with a Freddy Peralta trade. If the Twins want Alvarez as part of a package to bring Ryan to New York, the Mets would need to seriously consider it.

How the Mets can fill their catching hole if they trade Alvarez or Torrens

The catching free-agent market is quite thin, with Jeffers the top target there and a significant drop-off after that. Other notable free agents after the season include Tyler Stephenson, Kyle Higashioka (if he declines his half of a mutual option with San Diego) and Jonah Heim, which would require a bit of foresight to determine who would be the best platoon partner.

The trade market would have to be the avenue for the Mets to backfill the backstop. Linking up with the Guardians, who have an excess of catchers in their organization after the Bailey trade, could net Stearns a player like Bo Naylor.

The Mets could also try to acquire a catcher set to become a free agent after the 2027 season and try to extend them. Two players to watch here are Baltimore's Adley Rutschman and Milwaukee's William Contreras, both of whom have All-Star potential and are not sure things to be extended by their current teams.

Bringing in a player of that caliber would be the best way to proceed if the Mets cash out on one of their current catchers. The cost in talent to land that kind of player, however, may be steep for a farm system that has taken a step back in 2026.

Mets' best path forward at catcher?

The Mets should enter the deadline planning to keep both Alvarez and Torrens while being open to offers for either catcher.

Unless the Mets can get a piece that would significantly enhance another area of their 2027 roster, it doesn't make sense to deal away a player at a valuable position simply to restock the farm or take chances on change-of-scenery players.