Jefferson Rojas Is Already Making Waves for Mets at Triple-A Syracuse

The 2026 season might be a lost cause for the New York Mets, who are playing out the string the rest of the way. However, the same can’t be said for the Mets’ farm system, which has been making some noise since the trade deadline.

Last month, we saw President of Baseball Operations David Stearns cash in on multiple veteran players at the trade deadline and acquire a plethora of minor league prospects. The crown jewel of Stearns’ haul was infielder Jefferson Rojas, who New York got in the Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor trade.

In only a short period with the Mets, Rojas, who began the 2026 season at Double-A, has found himself at Triple-A towards the end of the campaign, which shows the young infielder could be due to make his major league debut at some point in 2027.

Jefferson Rojas is putting himself on the fast track to the majors

Rojas made his Triple-A Syracuse debut earlier this week and has immediately torn the ball off the cover, which is what you want to see if you’re in the Mets’ front office. Through his first three games, the Dominican Republic native has hit three home runs, including a 364-foot homer on Thursday night with an exit velocity of 102.3 mph.

THREE TRIPLE-A GAMES, THREE HOME RUNS FOR JEFFERSON ROJAS! pic.twitter.com/fugMEXHfa6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 18, 2026

In that game against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, he also collected his first double at the Triple-A level. Thus far, in only a small sample size, the 21-year-old Rojas has compiled a ridiculous stat line with a .636 batting average, three home runs, seven RBI, and a 2.188 OPS with Syracuse.

It’s likely he’ll continue to play at this clip for the rest of the way, with the Triple-A season ending this week. That said, Rojas’ 2026 season has been something to marvel at, and it should let the Mets know that if push comes to shove and Marcus Semien isn’t getting the job done, they have another option.

This season alone, we’ve seen Stearns not waste time calling up prospects like Carson Benge (who broke spring training with the Mets) and A.J. Ewing, despite not playing much in AAA, and it has paid off. The Mets have their starting outfield locked in for the foreseeable future alongside Juan Soto.

Who's to say the same can’t be said for Rojas, as the Mets’ future infield is in flux. He can hit the ball and be a factor on the basepaths. According to Mike Mayer of Metsmerized, Rojas is part of an exclusive club that has at least 25 home runs, 25 doubles, and 20 stolen bases.

Mets top prospect Jefferson Rojas is 1 of 9 minor leaguers this season with at least 25 doubles, 25 home runs and 20 stolen bases.



Rojas (16.9 K%) and Josue De Paula (14.8 K%) are the only two among that group with a K% under 25%. — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) September 18, 2026

This season, between the Cubs and Mets organizations, he has 28 doubles, 27 homers, and 20 stolen bases. According to FanGraphs, the young infielder is sporting a 16.1% strikeout rate and an ISO of .238. If you aren’t familiar, ISO measures a hitter’s raw power with extra-base hits.

The fact that Rojas’ ISO is .238 is pretty good. Now, it's not at the same level as a St. Louis Cardinals prospect, Joshua Baez (.317), who still leads Triple-A in home runs (34) despite being called up to the majors on August 15, but it's still impressive.

Remember, Rojas was the Cubs’ No. 2 overall prospect and the 63rd-best prospect in baseball when he was traded to the Mets. When the 21-year-old infielder officially joined the Mets’ farm system, he claimed the No. 1 spot and has already given fans glimpses of promise in 2027.

So while the 2026 season has not been fun for Mets fans, hope seems to be on the horizon with Rojas leading the charge.

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