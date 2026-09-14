Why Jefferson Rojas' Promotion to Triple-A Could Spell Bad News for Marcus Semien

While the New York Mets were wrapping up their series finale on Sunday against the New York Yankees, the team made a critical move, promoting top prospect Jefferson Rojas to Triple-A Syracuse.

Rojas, 21, was by far the biggest prospect the Mets received at the trade deadline last month, instantly becoming their No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. They received the infielder in the deal that sent Clay Holmes and Tyrone Taylor to the Chicago Cubs.

Since joining the Mets system, Rojas has not only continued to swing the bat well but has also experienced an even greater surge in power. In 118 at-bats with Double-A Binghamton, he hit nine home runs and batted .280 with a .929 OPS.

Overall this season, Rojas is slashing .272/.338/.495 with 24 home runs, 27 doubles, and 20 stolen bases.

While there are just six games remaining in Triple-A Syracuse's season, the promotion will give the 21-year-old Rojas a taste of the next level. Additionally, the move further strengthens the possibility of Rojas being ready for the major leagues as soon as Opening Day next season, which could spell bad news for Marcus Semien.

What Jefferson Rojas' promotion means for Marcus Semien

New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien could be on borrowed time, with Jefferson Rojas (not pictured) being promoted to Triple-A. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Semien has had nothing short of a disastrous season in his first year in New York, posting the fourth-worst OPS among qualified players in baseball (.629). The 35-year-old has looked nothing like his former All-Star self since the Mets acquired him from the Texas Rangers for Brandon Nimmo this offseason. Overall, Semien is hitting .219/.284/.345 with 14 home runs and a 76 wRC+.

The rationale behind the Semien trade this offseason was that even if his bat didn't return, the Mets were getting a Gold Glove second baseman in exchange for Nimmo. However, Semien's defense has also significantly declined, as he's recorded -7 OAA this season.

With the Mets eyeing a return to the playoffs next year, continuing to play Semien every day is not a formula for success. The biggest factor that could keep Semien on the roster is his contract, with New York owing him $26,000,000 in each of the next two seasons.

While it doesn't seem likely the Mets would give Rojas a starting job out of the gate next season with so little Triple-A experience, it certainly can't be ruled out. After all, the team did it this year with Carson Benge, who played in just 24 games at Triple-A before making the Opening Day roster.

The club also did it with A.J. Ewing, who only played in 12 games at Triple-A before the Mets called him up in May. Needless to say, David Stearns isn't afraid to promote a prospect if he deems them major-league ready, regardless of how little minor-league experience they have.

The only caveat is what position the Mets see Rojas playing long-term. The Dominican Republic native came up as a shortstop but has since expanded his versatility, seeing time at both third and second base.

Since being acquired by the Mets, Rojas has primarily played third base. Shortstop is blocked by Francisco Lindor for the next five seasons, leaving only two open spots. New York also, of course, has Bo Bichette under contract for two more years, though he can opt out after this season or the next.

If Bichette remains with the Mets next year, Rojas' path to second base becomes even clearer. If Bichette opts out, New York would have even more flexibility in where Rojas best fits in their infield.

Either way, with Rojas inching closer to the major leagues and more infield talent behind him, Semien could soon be left without a spot on the roster for next year and beyond.

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