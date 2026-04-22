Juan Soto Didn't Speak With Mets Teammates During Losing Streak

He's back and ready to make an impact in the New York Mets' struggling lineup.

Superstar left fielder Juan Soto has been activated from the 10-day injured list and the Mets desperately need his bat after losing 12 straight games.

Soto missed a total of 15 games due to a right calf strain, suffered on April 3, and the Mets went 3-12 in his absence.

When asked by a reporter if he reached out to any of his teammates during the current losing streak, Soto revealed that he did not.

“No, not at all,” Soto said. “I mean, they’ve been on the road most of the time, so I haven’t talked to them.”

Juan Soto said he hasn’t been talking to his Mets teammates during the losing streak.



“They’ve been on the road most of the time so I haven’t talked to them” pic.twitter.com/W9SmiuEdd5 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 22, 2026

The good news is that Soto is back now and believes the Mets can turn things around.

“We have a great lineup,” Soto said. “We have guys going through tough times right now…. It’s tough when most of the lineup is going through it. It makes it hard to win games like that.”

“It’s tough to see it,” he added, “and it’s a little uncomfortable to see it from the outside…. It’s a tough time, but we’re going to get out of it.”

Soto got off to a hot start this season, slashing .355/.412/.516 with a .928 OPS, one home run and 5 RBI before going down with a calf injury earlier in the month.

The Mets have been outscored 67-22 during their losing streak. They blew a 3-0 lead on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins to sink to 12 straight defeats for the first time since 2002.

No team in MLB history has ever made the postseason after losing 12 games in a row. The Mets currently hold the worst record in baseball at 7-16.

It might be too late for the Mets If history continues to trend in the same direction. However, Soto is a top three hitter in the league and his bat should help what has been an abysmal offense.

Soto had one of the best years of his career for the Mets in 2025, his first in Queens, slashing .263/.396/.525 with a .921 OPS, 43 homers, 105 RBI, 127 walks, 38 stolen bases and a 6.2 bWAR in 160 games.

Soto signed a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal with the Mets during the 2024-2025 offseason.

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