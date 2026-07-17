Key Takeaways From the Mets' 2027 Regular-Season Schedule

The Mets' 2026 season has gone down the tubes, but there is hope for a turnaround in 2027. The front office figures to be active at the trade deadline, though not quite as extreme as in 2023, and there is every reason to believe things can be better with the right pickups and managerial hire.

Major League Baseball revealed its 2027 schedule for all 30 teams on Thursday, including the Mets' slate, which you can see below. It is important to note that all of these dates should be put in pencil, since MLB still needs to agree to a new Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Players' Association to ensure the 2027 season starts on time.

Mark your calendars! The 2027 schedule is here 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/aRLpXAvdco — New York Mets (@Mets) July 16, 2026

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 2027 Mets schedule and highlight some key dates and nuggets that fans will be interested in as they look past the last two months of the lost 2026 campaign.

Key takeaways from the 2027 Mets schedule

Unlike this season, when the Mets had to wait almost a month to play National League East foes, they will be tossed right into divisional play to begin the 2027 campaign. The Mets will start the year on the road in Miami on March 25, the earliest Opening Day in team history, as part of a six-game road trip against the Marlins and Nationals.

The home opener is set for Friday, April 2, against the Giants. No times have been set yet for any games, but the Mets' opening home stand will consist of seven games against the Giants and Reds.

The Mets will face the Reds in their opening homestand next season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Western road trip woes

One of the big criticisms of the Mets' schedule this season was the fact that MLB made them fly to the West Coast four separate times by splitting up the normal San Francisco-Los Angeles road trip into two separate swings. If the team made any complaints about that scheduling choice, they were apparently ignored, as the Mets are set for four more West Coast trips in 2027.

Two trips—a swing to Colorado and West Sacramento in April and a three-team swing through St. Louis, Arizona and Los Angeles—are fine enough. The big issue would be that the Mets have a trip in May that starts in Milwaukee, sends them out to San Diego and then back to the Midwest for Minnesota before coming home.

The San Francisco series is a separate trip in June, with the Mets starting in Kansas City. It would make more logical sense to swap the Kansas City and San Diego series to ensure one fewer West Coast flight, but the league chose not to do that, and it will likely hurt the Mets again.

Interleague action

In terms of interleague play, the schedule rotation continues so that every team that the Mets visited in 2026 will come to Citi Field in 2027. The most notable addition here is Texas' trip to Citi Field in late April, marking the Citi Field returns of both Brandon Nimmo and Jacob deGrom, who has been injured during Texas' last two trips to Flushing.

Former Mets ace Jacob deGrom will make his return to Queens when the Rangers come to town early next season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Subway Series will remain a pair of three-game series, with the Mets hosting the Yankees on the final weekend of May before going to Baltimore for Memorial Day. The Bronx edition of the Subway Series comes in July as the first series after the MLB All-Star Break.

All of the rest

In terms of the three big baseball holidays where all 30 teams play (Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day), the Mets will only be home for Labor Day against Seattle. The Fourth of July will see the Mets taking on the Dodgers in L.A.

The Mets' longest home stands in 2027 will be a pair of nine-game stretches in June (San Diego, Washington, Milwaukee) and August (Washington, Atlanta, St. Louis). The counter will be the aforementioned nine-game Milwaukee/San Diego/Minnesota swing in May and a 10-game St. Louis/Arizona/Los Angeles trip in late June.

The regular season will end at home for the Mets for the first time since 2023, when they have their final home stand against Pittsburgh and the Cubs. These dates are all contingent on a new CBA, although the fact that the regular season ends on September 26 would appear to give the league room to make adjustments if the talks lead to a delay to the start of the year like in 2022.