Mets 1st-Round Pick Carson Wiggins Could Be Key to Rebuilding Their Pitching Pipeline

This year has obviously been a major disappointment for the city of Queens, but at least the MLB Draft gives fans hope for the future. Last season, the Mets were dealt an unfortunate hand during the lottery selection, landing the No. 17 pick, but were forced to drop 10 spots to No. 27 overall because the team exceeded the Competitive Balance Tax threshold by more than $40 million.

The Mets entered the draft looking to desperately retool their farm system, which had recently lost its fluff due to top prospects AJ Ewing, Carson Benge and Nolan McLean graduating. With the 27th pick, the Mets made sure to select a pitcher, taking Arkansas Razorback Carson Wiggins.

This is now the third first-round selection for Mets Vice President of Amateur Scouting Kris Gross, who selected Mitch Voit in 2025 with their first-round pick, and Carson Benge with their selection in 2024.

With the selection, the Mets land a potential future starter, one who touches triple digits with his fastball. Get to know Wiggins and how he will impact the future of the Mets.

What Carson Wiggins brings to the Mets

The 21-year-old raises instant worry due to the fact that he didn't pitch in 2026 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in May 2025. Prior to the elbow injury, Wiggins appeared in 14 games, allowing five earned runs on seven hits, walking nine batters, and striking out 20.

Carson is the brother of Cubs No. 3 prospect Jaxon Wiggins, who serves a premier right-handed pitching prospect, being selected in the 2n round of the 2023 draft by Chicago, also attending Arkansas—ironically missing the entireity of his third college season due to recovery from Tommy John, just like his younger brother.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander is known for his high-velocity fastball that topped out at 102 mph, while featuring an elite, high-spin slider that sits in the upper 80s with tremendous depth. Wiggins was able to throw 15 pitches at the MLB Draft Combine in late June, with his fastball peaking at 97.4 mph while his slider averaged 85 mph, proving he's capable of returning to the mound as soon as possible.

While finishing up high school in Oklahoma, Wiggins was rated the No. 35 prospect by Perfect Game and the No. 10 right-handed pitching prospect in the 2024 high school class. Prior to the 2026 draft, ESPN ranked Wiggins as the No. 90 prospect.

Mets take RHP Carson Wiggins from Arkansas. Good fastball that can reach 97, change up, slider, and curve.



6’5 frame, just turned 21. He underwent Internal Brace Surgery in May of 2025, and did not pitch in 2026. Was healthy by combine season. pic.twitter.com/mkZib0TtlX — rams (@jrwamsey) July 11, 2026

There's a clear reason for the Mets' reach: It's a strategy to lower the signing value of the No. 27 pick, which typically carries a slot value of $3,466,500. Since Wiggins didn't play during the 2026 collegiate season, the Mets can negotiate for a lower asking price, giving them even more draft money to use with their later selections.

With Wiggins joining the Mets organization, there are several paths New York can take.

While starting pitching is a current need, Wiggins could begin his minor league career in a reliever role to build consistency following his elbow injury, even potentially becoming a closer down the line for the major league team, especially with triple-digit stuff. Currently, Devin Williams serves as the team's closer on a three-year deal, which means Wiggins has a path to become the Mets' future lockdown arm.

If the team decides to use Wiggins as a starter, he will join a prospect group led by Jonah Tong and Jack Wenninger, both of whom could be up with the Mets as soon as this season. The Mets will stay busy on Sunday, with two more selections set to take place on the first day of the draft — the No. 92 pick and the No. 120 pick.