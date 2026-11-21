While the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes is dominating the airspace surrounding the New York Mets this winter, David Stearns has shown an ability to walk and chew gum at the same time.

After adding a few relievers via signings and waiver claims, the Mets committed their most money of the offseason thus far by agreeing to a contract extension with outfielder A.J. Ewing on Saturday.

BREAKING: As first reported by SNY's @chelsea_janes, A.J. Ewing and the Mets have agreed on an eight-year, $95M extension with a club option for a ninth season pic.twitter.com/Ke0fmDuTqu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 21, 2026

The deal, first reported by SNY baseball insider Chelsea Janes, is an eight-year contract worth $95 million and also contains a club option for a ninth season. The deal is a win-win for both the Mets, who get cost certainty on an ascending young player, and for Ewing, who doesn't have to wait until his arbitration years to start getting significant money.

The Mets had to be pleased with what Ewing delivered as a rookie as he batted .252 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and a .700 OPS in 436 at-bats. The real calling card for Ewing was his elite defense in center field, which helped him generate 3.1 Wins Above Replacement despite an average offensive profile.

While no one expects Ewing to be the next Pete Crow-Armstrong, he has the ability to be a 20-20 player with good plate discipline and elite defense. That kind of player earns a lot of money on the open market, so getting an extension done early was smart business for the Mets. It also marks a departure from previous ways of approaching these kind of situations.

Why the A.J. Ewing extension signals a welcome change in Mets' contract philosophy

The Mets were certainly in no hurry to extend Ewing, who was under club control for another six seasons before he could reach free agency. While many franchises, particularly in small markets, have aggressively pushed extensions for young players, it felt like the Mets were never as worried about the potential benefits of them as they were about potential misses.

This contract keeps Ewing in New York through his prime at a salary that could become a bargain if he is regularly a 3 WAR player. That extension could save the Mets millions through the arbitration process and if he hit free agency at age 28, money that matters a lot in a potential salary cap scenario.

The Mets have also gotten burned seeing fan favorites bolt in free agency in recent years, with Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz turning down offers to go elsewhere. Getting ahead of the curve with Ewing ensures a popular young player is with the franchise for a while, which helps rebuild some goodwill with a disgruntled fan base, and sends a strong message to potential free agents that the Mets take care of their own.

This contract could be the first of several long-term extensions as Janes is also reporting that the Mets are open to long-term deals with Carson Benge and Nolan McLean. Those two players, along with Ewing, Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor, were viewed as untouchable at the trade deadline, so it makes sense to get as many years of them together as possible.

The Mets are open to doing more pre-arbitration extensions with young players like Carson Benge and Nolan McLean following A.J. Ewing's extension, SNY's Chelsea Janes reports https://t.co/C1QravvEGc pic.twitter.com/tbx57u6zeY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 21, 2026

Giving a player with four and a half months of big league service time almost $100 million is risky, but it is the kind of smart risk that should age well given the type of player Ewing is. Given the fact that we are likely looking at a minimum of significantly increased luxury tax penalties in the new CBA, it makes all the sense in the world for the Mets to try locking in as many core pieces for as long as possible to set themselves up well for the future.

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