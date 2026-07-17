Francisco Lindor's Mets Outlook Is Slowly Becoming Clear Before the Trade Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline brings unexpected rumors from all corners of the league into the spotlight. A full Mets fire sale could be on the menu as they currently sit 16 games under .500 as of Friday afternoon, highlighting how anything can happen between now and Monday, Aug. 3.

On Thursday, Chelsea Janes of SNY revealed the Mets are open for business and are expected to listen to offers on anyone besides Juan Soto, AJ Ewing, Carson Benge, Nolan McLean, and Christian Scott.

Obviously, there's a name missing from the list: Francisco Lindor. The fanbase has seemingly turned on Lindor, who was viewed as the team's potential captain in 2025 when the No. 5 was being retired by the organization. With many reporters claiming a Lindor trade is viewed as "impossible," Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY revealed an entirely different outlook on the Mets' star shortstop.

Rival executives around MLB believe the Mets will "eventually trade Lindor, with a deal more likely in the offseason than right now due to the common hesitation among contenders to take on long-term contracts.

Yes, Mets owner Steve Cohen did come out and say that Juan Soto and Lindor were staying put, but he also said that Stearns’s job is safe for two more years. And if Stearns didn’t want crowd favorite Pete Alonso around anymore, certainly he wouldn’t mind unloading Lindor’s contract. Bob Nightingale, USA TODAY

On Thursday night, former Mets general manager Jim Duquette stated that the Mets would, in fact, consider listening to trades for Lindor. Still, many buyers say it's difficult to make a move due to the length of his contract, his limited no-trade clause, and the fact that he's been injured and has underperformed when healthy.

On Lindor, I was told that the Mets would listen on him in a deal. But two teams that are “buyers” told me it’s a difficult trade to consider because of the length of contract, his lmtd NTC and that he has not played well so far this season. So the Mets would have to take back a… https://t.co/xlWMq2uWul — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) July 16, 2026

Fast-forward to Friday afternoon, when The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that sources "close to (Lindor) said he doesn’t want out of New York; he is comfortable with the team and loves the city—and wants to win with the Mets."

If the Mets did consider trading their All-Star shortstop during the offseason, they'd have to work around his full no-trade clause. With that, here are a few potential trade fits and reasoning as to why parting ways with the star makes sense.

Why trading Francisco Lindor makes sense

Trading away Lindor makes very little sense in the first place.

Moving on from a star who's been a key factor in success over the last five seasons is what causes fan bases to lose hope in teams and trust in the front office. This is already the case during the offseason after moving on from Pete Alonso. Alonso had the opportunity to become the first lifetime Met since David Wright, debuting with the organization and breaking the franchise's home run record in just six seasons.

To reward this, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns didn't even attempt to bring the first baseman back, who signed in Baltimore on a five-year, $155 million contract.

The argument for moving on from Lindor comes down to the idea that the 33-year-old is beginning to decline on the field. It's seen throughout the league among players his age at the position, with guys like Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Mookie Betts showing slight concern due to health issues and lower production at the plate. Lindor's offseason was limited due to a hamate fracture, causing a slow start at the plate, followed by a calf injury that left him sidelined until late June.

In 41 games, Lindor holds a .210 BA with five home runs and 12 RBIs, along with a .654 OPS.

Potential fits for a Francisco Lindor trade

As for fits, one team instantly comes to mind: the Yankees.

Already, obnoxious Yankee fans are creating trade proposals that would land the shortstop, making lopsided offers that even include the Mets taking on a large portion of his remaining deal. Realistically, the Yankees are the top destination because Lindor wouldn't have to move his family, and they're already in a position to compete. Anthony Volpe has served as the team's shortstop for the last three seasons, disappointing everyone in the organization after being a highly touted prospect.

With a full no-trade clause, Lindor would likely live with the idea of sliding over to the Bronx, joining superstar Aaron Judge, along with top-tier pitching. However, unlike many fans, a deal would have to be realistic for both sides. It would cost the Yankees some of their top potential prospects and even potential major-league-ready players.

In terms of other fits, it'll be very hard for many teams to pull off a trade that requires adding someone with five years of control. The Red Sox are another team that makes sense, with several young stars and no true veteran leading the bunch.

Still, many should take any rumor with a grain of salt. Until a move is made, nobody will know what goes on in the front office. Lindor could finish his baseball career in Queens, entering the Hall of Fame wearing an orange-and-blue hat. Or maybe Mets fans are already experiencing his final season with the franchise.

Either way, what happens next will be interesting to watch.