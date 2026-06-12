Mets Announce Starting Pitchers for Home Series vs MLB-Best Braves, Leaving One Gap

The Mets rotation has looked like a huge question mark due to injuries and underperforming arms moving to bullpen positions. It’s probably one of the worst times to continue experimenting with bullpen games, especially against an MLB-best Braves team that has been tearing the cover off the baseball.

After losing two out of three to the Cardinals to start their pivotal six-game homestand, the Mets turn their attention to an NL East rival, a Braves team that holds a 45-23 record. While the Mets currently sit 15 games back from first place in the NL East, the main goal is simply to string together wins, facing an Atlanta pitching staff led by a familiar face: Jeremy Hefner. Hefner, the longtime Mets pitching coach, departed the organization this past offseason after six seasons in New York, joining a Braves team that was unironically destined to succeed.

They’ve done exactly that, allowing the second-fewest runs in baseball with just 236, while holding opposing teams to a .218 BA and .651 OPS, some of the best numbers in baseball. Hefner isn’t the only former coach the Mets will see this weekend. Antoan Richardson, the Mets first base coach and baserunning instructor, departed due to a contract dispute, joining their rival for a very similar price. In 2025, Richardson unlocked a skill in Juan Soto’s game of swiping bags, helping him to a career-high 38 stolen bases.

However, at a time where every game matters, the Mets have the chance to stick it to their former coaches. Here’s this weekend's expected pitching matchups — and who holds the advantage in each bout.

Friday, June 12 (7:15 p.m. ET): Spencer Strider (ATL) vs. Nolan McLean (NYM)

Mets starting pitcher Nolan McLean (26) throws to first base for a out during the fourth inning against the Padres. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Spencer Strider: 4-1, 4.00 ERA, 43 K

For Spencer Strider, it’s been quite the journey to return to the mound. After dominating in 2023, Strider showed the league what he was capable of — giving the Braves yet another weapon on a roster with many. However, 2024 was full of injuries, going through UCL surgery, returning the following season while missing his usual elite velocity.

After starting the 2026 season on the IL, Strider has returned with several solid performances, starting in seven games with a 4.00 ERA and 43 strikeouts, holding a 4-1 record. Facing this Mets team will allow him to continue progressing. However, the Mets have had a combination of success and struggles against the 27-year-old, who holds a 6-2 record against them while also having a 6.11 ERA through nine starts against them. In their first outing against the Braves this season, it’ll be interesting to see how the Mets approach Strider, especially with several unfamiliar faces.

Nolan McLean: 3-4, 3.98 ERA, 82 K

The Mets' promising rookie has been thrown into the fire to start his major league career. The pressure has been there since day one, as he was expected to be the saving grace of a collapsing Mets team in 2025, while being relied on to save the rotation after Clay Holmes went down against the Yankees on May 15. Over the last two starts, however, Nolan McLean has seemingly found his footing.

The three-game stretch of doom — in which the 24-year-old surrendered 16 earned runs over 16 innings pitched, while also walking six batters. The newfound struggle worried every Mets fan, with it being painfully obvious that the former dominance was gone; his progression had found its first major roadblock.

After focusing over the last two starts on not forcefully trying to put away batters and instead working through counts, McLean has found a solid rhythm. Through his last 11 innings, McLean has allowed just two earned runs with seven strikeouts, a significantly lower number than usual, while walking an alarming eight batters. The walk numbers are inflated from a start against the Marlins where he walked five, but McLean has found a way to bounce back in both of his last starts.

In just one start against Atlanta, McLean pitched exceptionally well, picking up the win while working through seven innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out seven batters. It’ll be interesting to see his approach against a dominant Braves offense that has been performing well throughout the lineup.

Game 1 advantage: Mets

Saturday, June 13 (4:10 p.m. ET): Martin Perez (ATL) vs. TBD (NYM)

Braves pitcher Martin Perez (33) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Martin Perez: 4-3, 3.02 ERA, 47 K

On Saturday, the Mets will get a front-row view of how exactly the Braves' wacky magic works. They somehow manage to turn any pitcher or depth piece into a star, with examples including Eddie Rosario, who was a key piece in their 2021 World Series victory.

Martin Perez' peak came more recently than that, turning in an All-Star season for the Texas Rangers in 2022. Through 32 starts, the former Ranger was one of the league’s best, holding a 2.89 ERA with a 12-8 record, striking out 169 batters while holding opponents to a .241 BA. However, after bouncing around the league, Perez has found a new home, one where he’s been effective.

Through 13 appearances (nine starts) this season, Perez has found success under Hefner and the Braves, holding a 4-3 record with a 3.02 ERA, striking out 47 batters while holding opponents to a .201 BA. The 35-year-old has very little experience with any of the Mets' rotation, leaving this as a pretty fresh matchup for both sides.

Mets: TBD

While the pitching matchup isn’t officially announced, it’s pretty obvious to predict the avenue the Mets will take. On Wednesday, the Mets ran a bullpen game with Austin Warren starting off, followed by David Peterson. This schedule of work shows the Mets could likely turn to a game where Huascar Brazoban gets the start, followed by the bulk work from Sean Manaea.

Manaea has recently shown promise, posting a 3.28 ERA over his last five outings, covering 19.2 innings and striking out 19 batters. The Mets recently flipped Peterson and Manaea around, trusting the former “ace” of their 2024 rotation to receive bulk work following an inning from a bullpen arm. In just three games of work against the Braves, Manaea has been solid—holding a 3.50 ERA in 18 innings, striking out 23 batters while allowing seven total runs.

Game 2 advantage: Braves

Sunday, June 14 (1:40 p.m. ET): Bryce Elder (ATL) vs. Freddy Peralta (NYM)

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder (55) leaves the field after being removed from the game against the Blue Jays. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bryce Elder: 5-3, 2.66 ERA, 71 K

The most shocking revelation of them all, Jeremy Hefner has transformed Bryce Elder into a high-end arm. Yes, Elder followed up an All-Star appearance in 2023 with two disappointing seasons where he held an ERA over 5.00 in both campaigns.

Elder’s production in 2026 has been very impressive, likely leading to a potential second All-Star appearance. Through 14 starts, the righty holds a 2.66 ERA while striking out 71 batters, tallying 10 quality starts along the way. In just six outings against the Mets, the 27-year-old holds a 3-0 record with a 3.91 ERA, striking out 31 batters. With his dominant production as of late, it wouldn’t be a shock if he absolutely shoves against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta: 4-5, 4.04 ERA, 79 K

It’s completely fair to call Freddy Peralta’s start to his career in New York a complete disappointment. The Mets parted ways with two of their best prospects, moving Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat for a pitcher they were confident would turn their rotation around.

That has definitely not been the case, holding a 4-5 record through 14 starts, along with a 4.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts, walking 32 batters on the season. One of his biggest problems this season has been working through starts, going past six innings in just one of his starts. His last outing was the worst of the season, going six innings while allowing six earned runs, a major disappointment.

Recent reports revealed that the two-time All-Star is interested in a payday similar to Max Fried, who received an eight-year, $218 million contract from the Yankees in 2024.

Game 3 advantage: Braves