Reevaluating Mets' Freddy Peralta Trade Four Months Later: A Blockbuster New York May Regret

Since 2022, pitching hasn’t come easy in Queens. Jacob deGrom’s departure following a 101-61 season left a giant gap in the Mets rotation, with Max Scherzer expected to fill it, along with the additions of Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.

Obviously, in 2026, this isn’t the case, with Scherzer rounding out his career with the Blue Jays while Verlander returned to where it all started in Detroit.

David Stearns faced pressure this past winter, needing to make a splash that would fill the front of the rotation, giving Nolan McLean and several young arms a safety valve. The answer would be Brewers “ace” Freddy Peralta, whom the Mets acquired for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat.

The move was instantly viewed as a blockbuster, giving the Mets their long-awaited top-end arm that would allow them to compete while sending two solid prospect options to Milwaukee.

Now, two months into the season, here’s where Peralta and his trade to the Mets stand.

Evaluating the Brewers and Mets blockbuster deal

Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Sproat (23) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Rockies at Coors Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s been a rocky road for Peralta in New York. Through 14 starts, the 30-year-old holds a 4-5 record with a 4.04 ERA and 79 strikeouts, failing to put together consistent outings that live up to the trade package Stearns sent to the NL Central. His latest start was his worst yet, going six innings while allowing six earned runs and six hits, walking two batters while striking out five.

Yes, Sproat and Williams have started their tenures with the Brewers slowly, but the Mets packaged their top two prospects in exchange for a pitcher who hits the open market following the season. On the major league roster, Sproat has made 12 starts, going 1-4 with a 6.17 ERA. In Triple-A, Williams has struggled to find his footing in a new system, batting .224 with a .692 OPS.

Stat-wise, the trade is viewed as a landslide in favor of the Mets, but realistically, the transaction can be a disaster within the next few seasons. The reason? Peralta not only is a pending free agent but also wants a contract close to the length of Max Fried’s, after the Yankees signed him to an eight-year, $218 million deal this past offseason, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

UPDATE



Freddy Peralta is reportedly seeking a contract close to the length of Max Fried, who the Yankees signed to a eight-year $218 million deal, per @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/nKPCGOahCG — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) June 7, 2026

For the Mets, the most realistic option is to trade the two-time All-Star to a contending team, finding a way to rebuild their farm system while counting their losses from a failed move. This option also allows Peralta to potentially revisit the Mets this offseason, which he shared interest in doing if he were to be moved, as reported by Will Sammon of the New York Post.

Many teams would obviously love to add a talent of Peralta’s level, but the race would be interesting, especially with him being the second-best pitching option on the trade market in August.

With the Tigers in freefall, Tarik Skubal will likely be available, also being a free agent following the season. Teams that will likely show interest include the Dodgers, Cubs, Rays, Blue Jays and really any team in serious contention that wants to add pitching to massively upgrade its roster.

Peralta, however, would be a slightly cheaper option and a secondary market that would likely heat up if Skubal were to be dealt. However, Nightengale also reported that David Stearns and the Mets still have zero interest in moving Peralta at the deadline, believing there’s still a chance to compete this season.

The final verdict on the trade package: If the Mets could go back to January before the deal knowing Peralta wouldn’t be the same pitcher, there's simply no way they send out the same offer, which is a stinging reality.