3 A.J. Minter Mock Trades for the Mets to Consider Before the Deadline

With the New York Mets officially entering sell mode ahead of the trade deadline in two weeks, the hypothetical trades can begin. Freddy Peralta already has several suitors and potential trades flooding in, along with Francisco Lindor rumors and Clay Holmes speculation. However, one market has seemingly gone under the radar.

32-year-old left-handed bullpen option A.J. Minter will be a free agent following the 2026 season, making his time in Queens likely complete. The former Brave will provide several teams with much-needed bullpen depth, while also giving the Mets a solid return, especially for a rental. Through 20 appearances, the veteran holds a 1.71 ERA with 18 strikeouts and an impressive 0.95 WHIP.

In an interview with NJ.com reporter Max Goodman earlier this week, Minter left the world with a message and a goal he has with the Mets over the next two weeks.

I want to go out there, keep shoving and hopefully I can give them a nice little prospect back." A.J. Minter (via NJ.Com's Max Goodman)

With that being said, here are three perfect trade fits for the Mets' lefty ahead of the August 3 deadline.

Brewers

The Brewers serve as a true match made in heaven for A.J. Minter. As a team that strongly dislikes spending money on lengthy contracts, Milwaukee wouldn't be tying itself down to a ton of money, instead inheriting a reliever who will enter free agency following this season.



This is the Brewers' best chance to compete with the Dodgers, who currently hold the best record in baseball at 63-37 with a consistent offense that finds its way on base at an elite level. When it comes to their bullpen, however, they desperately lack a strong left-handed option that can pitch late in games.

.@YonderalonsoU's top five trade targets:



1. Tarik Skubal

2. Mason Miller

3. Joe Ryan

4. A.J. Minter

5. Hunter Goodman pic.twitter.com/otp7IAmLmw — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) July 18, 2026

Aaron Ashby currently serves as their best left-handed option, holding a 3.43 ERA in 47 appearances and leading MLB with a 12-2 record, but has struggled in high-leverage situations, with five blown saves.

Besides Ashby, the Brewers are missing their long-relief option in DL Hall, making their depth really slim. Minter serves as a perfect high-leverage option with playoff experience, pitching out of the Braves' bullpen en route to their 2021 World Series victory. Minter currently ranks among the league's best at limiting walks, holding an elite 1.3% walk rate and proving his value is through the roof.

A trade for Minter also wouldn't cost the Brewers a big-time prospect, likely having to part ways with somebody in the 8-12 ranking within their organization. The Mets are still unclear exactly who will be playing first base in the near future, with Jared Young currently serving as the starting first baseman while Jorge Polanco slowly returns from an Achilles injury.

Ryan Clifford is their top option in the minor leagues but has struggled heavily at the plate, striking out 133 times in 89 games. Brewers No. 11 prospect Luke Adams can give the Mets a competitor for the position, serving as a better all-around hitter. In 45 Triple-A games, the 22-year-old is batting .257 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs, holding a .952 OPS and striking out just 31 times.

Cubs

At this point, the Cubs need any arm, starting or through the bullpen. Chicago was one of the three teams listed as the "perfect" fit for Mets starter Freddy Peralta, who could provide the team with a legit playoff option for their beat-up rotation. A.J. Minter can do the same for their bullpen. Their high-leverage bullpen roles are heavily reliant on right-handed pitchers, having very little punch with their lefty options.

Ryan Rolison has been a solid mid-game option, serving as their Huascar Ynoa-type, appearing in 34 games with a 2.61 ERA and holding opposing hitters to a .233 BA. Besides Rolison, the Cubs must rely on Caleb Thielbar to serve as their high-leverage lefty option, who holds a 4.34 ERA through 34 appearances, along with two saves and three blown saves.

Hoby Milner has been sidelined since June 25 with appendicitis and is expected to return in early August. Even with his return, Minter would serve as a reliable go-to option for late-inning work behind the returning Daniel Palencia, solidifying their bullpen with an established veteran.

A.J. Minter gets the first 1-2-3 inning of the night on either side in the 9th inning pic.twitter.com/HXzUigUqw6 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 8, 2026

As mentioned before with the Brewers, Chicago wouldn't have to worry whatsoever about depleting their farm system for the 32-year-old lefty. Both the Mets and Cubs have exchanged players once already this offseason, with Chicago acquiring David Peterson in exchange for No. 12 prospect Caleb Mathis.

For Minter, the Mets should target Chicago's No. 10 pitching prospect, Kaleb Wing. The 2025 fourth-round pick possesses a fastball in the 90-96 range, still being just 19, giving the Mets a potential long-term project. In six Single-A starts, the righty holds a 2.76 ERA, striking out 24 batters while walking just 12, holding opposing hitters to a .186 BA.

Guardians

Like the Brewers, the Guardians find themselves competing at a consistent level even with a minimal payroll. Cleveland boasts a strong overall bullpen, but lacks a dominant, battle-tested lefty to limit elite left-handed hitters in the playoffs. Minter's extensive October resume perfectly fits the need, providing the Guardians with a lefty option worth paying more money than they typically take on.

At the moment, Erik Sabrowski stands as their only active lefty in the bullpen, producing a 3.54 ERA in 36 appearances, while holding opposing hitters to a .173 BA. Tim Herrin serves as another veteran lefty option, appearing in 41 games with a 3.06 ERA, but he hit the IL on July 8 and is expected to return within the next week or so.

In terms of a return, the Mets should target Guardians No. 9 pitching prospect Joey Oakie. The 20-year-old is armed with what is likely the best two-pitch mix of any starter in their system, utilizing a mid-80s slider and a fastball that sits in the 94-98 range, a pitch that has actually improved in velocity over the year.

Through 13 starts in Single-A, Oakie holds a 6.75 ERA with 56 strikeouts and 42 walks, along with a 1.94 WHIP, and is struggling to throw strikes consistently. For the Mets, the 2024 third-round pick is a potential project who could improve in New York over the next several years if acquired.