Mets Announce Starting Pitchers for Road Series vs. Reds: Another Bullpen Game Kicks Things Off

The Mets continue their stretch against National League playoff contenders as they open a road series against the Reds on Monday.

The two teams met earlier this season when the Reds visited Citi Field in late May, with the Mets dropping two of three. New York scored just eight runs during the series, so fans are hoping for better things this time around.

Cincinnati enters the series in a similar position to New York at 33-37 and in last place in the NL Central. For the Mets, facing a Reds team that is 2-8 over its last 10 games presents a prime opportunity to gain ground, as they sit 5.5 games back of the final National League wild-card spot.

As with most series, pitching could determine the outcome. Here are the projected matchups for the three-game set and which team holds the advantage.

Monday, June 15 (7:10 p.m. EDT): Tobias Myers (NYM) vs. Chase Burns (CIN)

Tobias Myers: 0-1, 4.05 ERA, 26 K in 20 games (2 starts)

Tobias Myers, like a vast majority of the starting pitchers on the Mets roster, has not experienced many traditional starts. The bullpen game plan, in which starters deliver bulk appearances, has been Myers' role this season, which he has played effectively, posting a 4.05 ERA through 20 appearances.

However, the Mets wanted Myers to transition back into a starting role, optioning him to Triple-A on May 29 following a one-inning outing against the Marlins in which he allowed a two-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game at 7-7. In three appearances for Triple-A Syracuse, Myers has started just one game, going 2 2/3 innings while allowing no runs and no hits.

Tobias Myers gets the ball for the #Mets tomorrow vs the Reds 👀



Before the rough stretch that sent him to Triple-A, Myers gave them real length:



First 8 outings:

🔹17.1 IP

🔹2.60 ERA

🔹0.81 WHIP

🔹14 K / 2 BB



Can Myers give the Mets a reset start?#LGM #LFGM pic.twitter.com/sOXweKqgCz — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 14, 2026

For his outing on Monday, it is likely the former Brewer will not provide a full-length start, with Peterson expected to follow in a bulk role. However, with the Mets likely searching for a fifth-starter option in the near future, Myers stands out as a reputable option along with Peterson and the returning Kodai Senga.

Chase Burns: 7-1, 2.14 ERA, 88 K in 13 games

The Mets have already seen Chase Burns this season, and it did not go well. The 23-year-old superstar did exactly what he does best, going 5 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts while allowing just two runs. Burns has been one of the best strikeout pitchers since bursting onto the scene last season. In the same number of starts as his small sample size in 2025, Burns already has 21 more strikeouts.

It is a rough matchup for New York on the road as it starts a three-game series. Burns has been one of the best pitchers in baseball through 13 starts, holding a 7-1 record with a 2.14 ERA, along with 88 strikeouts and a 0.991 WHIP.

Game 1 advantage: Reds

Tuesday, June 16 (7:10 p.m. EDT): Christian Scott (NYM) vs. Brady Singer (CIN)

Christian Scott: 2-0, 3.10 ERA, 47 K in nine games

Update (June 15, 1:13 PM ET): After the time of writing, The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that the Mets have placed Christian Scott on the injured list with an undisclosed issue.

It is insane that Christian Scott is the best starting pitcher on the Mets' current roster. Scott has been a treat for the Mets, providing much-needed aid after Clay Holmes went down in early May. Since Holmes went down, the 26-year-old has logged five starts, going 2-0 with a 2.88 ERA while striking out 27 batters.

Christian Scott has been pitching extremely well throughout the last few weeks. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For Scott, however, he'll need to rebound from his worst outing of the season so far. He allowed a season-worst three home runs and four earned runs against the Cardinals on Thursday, and even though the Mets won that game, he'll need a stronger start to win on Tuesday.

Brady Singer: 2-6, 5.61 ERA, 47 K in 13 games

From the outside, facing a pitcher who is struggling would be the perfect recipe for success for the Mets. However, that has not been the case. Things have a funny way of working out: the Mets have dominated top-tier pitching but have struggled against the pitchers who have done the opposite.

Brady Singer has started 13 games this season, holding a 2-6 record with a 5.61 ERA while allowing a .311 batting average to opposing teams. The Mets are coming off a game in which they dominated Bryce Elder, tallying 10 hits and six runs before finishing the day with eight runs scored. The 29-year-old has delivered solid performances against the Mets in the past, going 2-0 in two appearances with a 0.64 ERA.

Game 2 advantage: Mets

Wednesday, June 17 (12:40 p.m. EDT): Nolan McLean (NYM) vs. Nick Lodolo (CIN)

Nolan McLean: 3-4, 4.01 ERA, 88 K in 14 games

During a time of need for starters to perform at a high level, Nolan McLean has struggled. For McLean, it's been intense pressure since Day 1. The promising rookie was expected to revive a collapsing Mets team in 2025 and was also relied on to carry the dead weight after Holmes went down in May.

This season has simply proven one thing: McLean is human after all. His last outing against the Reds proved it, capping off the worst stretch of his career as he went 3 1/3 innings while allowing seven runs, giving him 16 earned runs over 16 innings during that stretch. McLean has dialed it back over his last three starts, holding a 2.40 ERA through 15 innings, but he has struggled with his command, walking 12 batters.

Nolan McLean must get his command issues under control if he hopes to help the Mets win. | David Frerker-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see what approach the Reds take against the 24-year-old, whom they seemingly had an answer for with every pitch he threw the last time they faced him.

Nick Lodolo: 2-1, 5.21 ERA, 30 K in seven games

Many people do not realize how good this Reds rotation really is. Nick Lodolo is one of several pitchers in Cincinnati who have proven to be top-end arms. At their best, Lodolo would serve as the team's No. 3 or No. 4 starter behind Hunter Greene and Chase Burns, with Andrew Abbott also in the mix.

Lodolo started the season on the injured list with a blister on his finger, which limits his sample size to seven starts, in which he is 2-1 with a 5.21 ERA. His best outing of the season came against the Mets when he went six innings while allowing just one run and striking out seven batters—the same day the Reds teed off on McLean.

The Mets will be searching for a bounce-back outing against Lodolo, who has allowed nine earned runs over his last three starts.

Game 3 advantage: Mets