Friday's non-tender deadline went mostly according to plan for the Mets, with one notable exception. Mark Vientos, who most assumed would be moving on after a disastrous 2026 campaign, received a tender from the Mets to maintain club control over him for at least one more season.

On its surface, the decision doesn't make much sense since the Mets are actively looking for help at first base, which would be Vientos' primary position on the 2027 roster. With most of the primary position player group locked in for 2027 as well, the Mets have few available roster spots to make changes to their lineup, making the decision to keep Vientos a strange one.

Tendering a contract to Vientos, who hit .212 with 13 home runs, 41 RBIs and a .652 OPS in 274 at-bats, doesn't necessarily mean that Vientos will be on the Mets' roster to start the 2027 campaign. What this move does is essentially punt the decision on Vientos' future down the road.

Why the Mets tendered a contract to Mark Vientos

A big reason why the Mets kept Vientos around for now is that they received some trade interest in him prior to Friday's non-tender deadline, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports. Sammon indicated that no deal appears imminent with Vientos, who is projected to earn $2.4 million in his first year of salary arbitration, according to MLB Trade Rumors.

Potential Mark Vientos trade isn't off the table yet

Teams poking around for cheap power could be interested in taking a flier on Vientos, who looked like an emerging star down the stretch of the 2024 campaign before regressing over the past two years. Vientos is still a potential lefty masher, hitting .252 with 8 home runs, 23 RBIs and an .809 OPS against them in 115 at-bats last season, which can add to his potential value.

The idea here would be for the Mets to try to get something for Vientos instead of letting him walk for nothing. Tendering Vientos a contract also doesn't put the Mets on the hook for his full salary until the sides agree on what that salary would be in the arbitration process. Cutting Vientos prior to a hearing would mean the Mets would only have to offer Vientos termination pay.

The bigger gamble President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is taking here is that holding onto Vientos clogs a valuable 40-man roster spot, which the team is keeping full with potential big-league contributors after taking a calculated gamble that the Rule V Draft will be canceled after a pending work stoppage. Any new acquisition, such as Tarik Skubal or a new first baseman, will need a 40-man spot prior to the lockout and Vientos is taking one up on the off chance the Mets can recoup some sort of value for him via trade.

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