What David Stearns's Latest Comments Reveal About Mets' Free-Agent Priorities Moving Forward

The Hot Stove is starting to warm up now that we are past the 2026-27 MLB General Manager Meetings and into the last stage of the offseason before a potential lockout. The Mets have been actively named in plenty of rumors, but any information we can gather from President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is valuable in deciphering what his intentions are in terms of roster building.

Even though Stearns wasn't quick to share his thoughts on the Tarik Skubal topic, he did offer some insights into how he views a few key areas of his roster. Let's take a look at what Stearns' comments revealed about how he is attacking the offseason.

Second base is not a free agent priority for the Mets

A lot of disgruntled Mets fans, mostly unhappy with Marcus Semien's performance in his first year with New York, have been eager to see the team explore options at the position like Luis Arraez, Gleyber Torres or Jazz Chisholm. Stearns, however, threw cold water on that idea when he said he was happy with some of the club's internal options at the keystone.

David Stearns talks about the Mets' second base situation going into next year:



“Marcus is going to come in with an opportunity to play a lot of second base. He didn’t have the type of year that he wanted to last year, didn’t have the type of year we believe he’s capable of.



We… pic.twitter.com/K9HJy6AJ1m — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

The early winner here appears to be Semien, who Stearns noted will have a big opportunity to start the year as the Mets' second baseman. If Semien does falter, the Mets do have a slew of intriguing options to consider, whether it involves handing more playing time to Brett Baty or allowing a young player like Jefferson Rojas or Mitch Voit to get a big-league opportunity.

Adding a free agent would theoretically upgrade on Semien but would be pointless since Semien is a stop gap solution that can easily be removed to allow younger players to get runway at the big league level. Stearns clearly feels that adding at second base isn't necessary and that is the correct read on the situation.

First base is the top priority for the Mets' lineup this winter

Stearns did, however, make it clear that he is looking at a first-base addition to bolster his lineup. The Mets have already checked in on free agents like Alec Bohm and Ty France while exploring the trade market for Alec Burleson, which makes sense since Jorge Polanco's health is an open question entering the 2027 season.

David Stearns talks about the Mets' first base situation:



"We think Jared Young has the ability to really be part of a solution there. I do think we're going to look to supplement that, whether it's someone who takes regular at-bats, someone who splits time with JY, we'll see." pic.twitter.com/9sIUItYOse — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

One player who will factor into the mix is Jared Young, who was operating as the de facto starter at the end of last season before a concussion ended his season with 10 days to go. Stearns is open to exploring a true platoon with Young, which could point the Mets towards France or a veteran like Paul Goldschmidt, but a regular starter at first like Burleson would push Young back into a utility-type role.

"On the position player side, I look at it as, we're not going to close the door on anything. First base is an area where we'd like to add. We're not going to shut doors on other position."



David Stearns talks about where the Mets could add on the position player side: pic.twitter.com/LKt3qw0Huo — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

One other note that was of interest is the fact that Stearns remains open to upgrades in other areas, which suggests he will be open to opportunities if they present themselves. Considering the Mets don't have a ton of sure things in their lineup outside of Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Bo Bichette and Carson Benge, it makes sense not to close yourself off to ideas that could upgrade your lineup in other ways.

The two spots to watch here could be the DH spot, which the Mets rotated last year between veteran players, and catcher, if the Mets want to use Francisco Alvarez as a trade chip. First base will likely see some sort of addition, but Stearns is doing his due diligence on whatever else the market has to offer.

Kodai Senga will enter camp as a starter

The other outstanding item that Stearns addressed was the Mets' plans for Kodai Senga, who finished the year strong in the bullpen after flaming out as a starter. Senga has been vocal about his desire to be a starter, and Stearns noted the Mets' awareness of that, indicating that the team has told Senga to begin his offseason program as if he will be a starter.

"He's expressed a preference to be a starter. He's going to build up this offseason as a starter."



David Stearns talks about whether the Mets view Kodai Senga as a starter or as a reliever: pic.twitter.com/fy7ZRp3nLJ — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 10, 2026

That statement would appear to contradict the rumors that the Mets only view Nolan McLean and Christian Scott as locked-in starters for next season, but Stearns is clearly keeping his options open here. It is always easier to shorten a pitcher than to stretch them out in season, so the Mets are being smart to have Senga build up as a starter, with the idea that they can shorten him late in camp if they deem him a fit in the bullpen.

This scenario could also be a leverage play for the Mets, who have received trade interest in Senga this winter. Senga has one guaranteed year left on his contract, with a team option for 2028, which could allow the Mets to move him for a player on a similar deal who better fits their needs in 2027.

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