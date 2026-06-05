Mets Dealt Disappointing Jorge Polanco News Ahead of His Return

What was expected to be a weekend of returns has been instantly flipped upside down. Jorge Polanco, who was expected to rejoin the Mets for this weekend's series vs. the Padres, will remain with the Syracuse Mets as part of his rehab assignment for Triple-A, as first reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post.

There had been thought Jorge Polanco might rejoin the Mets today in San Diego. He will remain on his rehab assignment instead. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) June 5, 2026

Polanco—who's been sidelined since April 14 with a right Achilles strain—is slowly working his way back and is expected to play this season while still in pain. The former Mariner was originally brought in by President of Baseball Operations David Stearns to play first base for the first time in his career, signing with the Mets on a two-year, $40 million deal.

His 14-game sample size was disappointing, batting .179 with a .532 OPS while managing through the injury which occurred during the second game of the season. However, his production through rehab has so far looked promising, having two hits through 10 at-bats, one being a three-run HR.

Jorge Polanco with a three-run blast for Double-A Binghamton! 💪 pic.twitter.com/NCtKiJuxGx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 30, 2026

For now, the Mets will likely have to work with the pieces they have on their roster.

What the Mets can expect without Jorge Polanco’s return this weekend

There are simply two options for the Mets: Either stick with Mark Vientos at first or turn to Jared Young, who went 2-for-5 on Thursday when getting the start at first. Vientos has produced a disappointing effort through 53 games, batting .219 with a .634 OPS while striking out 42 times. His play in the field has been even worse, making errors that no major-leaguer should be making.

The Mets could be stuck with Mark Vientos at first base now that Jorge Polanco's return has been delayed. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"I've got to give myself a little bit of props because last month, just a lot of bad luck,” Vientos said via SNY TV following his performance Wednesday—where he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout while making a costly error. “The inconsistency is not something that I want. Trying my best to be the best version of myself right now. It's not happening, but I'm working for it for sure.”

Vientos has been going through a brutal slump over the last 20 games, going 14-for-74(.189 BA) with 15 strikeouts, and has an on-base percentage of just .211. At the moment, Young gives the Mets their best chance of production. Over the last five games, the veteran lefty is 5-for-19 with two home runs and three RBIs, while holding a .333 OBP and .965 OPS.

While Polanco's return isn't expected this weekend, it will most definitely be in the near future, with his rehab continuing in the minors alongside Francisco Alvarez and Kodai Senga.