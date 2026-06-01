Jorge Polanco, Francisco Alvarez Closing in on Returns for Mets

The Mets finished May on a strong note, going 16-12 for the month to at least keep their season on life support. Injuries have wrecked what looked like a formidable lineup on Opening Day, but two key pieces are closing in on returns.

Infielder Jorge Polanco, who has been sidelined since mid-April with bursitis and a wrist issue, is currently on a rehab assignment. The Mets have transferred Polanco's assignment to Triple-A Syracuse, and, according to Mike Puma of the New York Post, there is optimism that he could be activated for this weekend's series in San Diego.

Carlos Mendoza says the current plan is for Jorge Polanco to play for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/CXg86BdbZf — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2026

The more surprising development has come from catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was expected to miss almost two months after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus on May 14. Alvarez has progressed rapidly through his rehab, with Mets manager Carlos Mendoza telling the media before Sunday's game against the Marlins that Alvarez is also headed to Syracuse for a rehab assignment this week.

Carlos Mendoza says that the plan is for Francisco Alvarez to play for Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/0K3ol5aVP1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 31, 2026

How Francisco Alvarez and Jorge Polanco can help the Mets' lineup

There is no question that getting both players back can be a significant boost to the Mets' offense, which has issues around the diamond. The hope that young players provide is significant, but asking A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge to be the catch-all for the entire offense is a big burden.

While Polanco may not be the full-time first baseman he was originally planned to be in the offseason, his arrival will help the right side of the infield significantly. The current plan is for Polanco to serve as the primary designated hitter while playing first base once or twice a week, which will reduce the Mets' reliance on the inconsistent Mark Vientos.

The optimal strategy for Vientos right now would be to serve as the righty component of a first base platoon with Jared Young, who has been hot since returning from the injured list. Vientos has been vastly more effective against left-handed pitching, hitting .270 with a .737 OPS against them while hitting just .200 with a .609 OPS against righties.

Mark Vientos hasn't hit well against right-handed pitchers this season. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The return of Alvarez is also intriguing, given how the Mets used him before his injury. The Mets had been using Alvarez more often as a DH to get Luis Torrens' strong defense behind the plate, a strategy that worked well with Polanco out.

The move seemed logical following Torrens' contract extension and is something the Mets may look to continue in more infrequent doses. Polanco is likely to need occasional off days to manage his Achilles issue, so using Alvarez as a DH on those days with Torrens behind the plate could help keep Polanco healthier for the long haul.

The biggest help the returns of Polanco and Alvarez may provide is in the depth department. The Mets will likely be able to send both Eric Wagaman and Hayden Senger down to the minors when Polanco and Alvarez return, respectively, adding more depth to the big league roster.

It has often been tough for Mendoza to use tools like the platoon advantage effectively, as he has had few trustworthy options due to injury. Getting two capable big leaguers back could help the Mets maximize their talent more effectively, which will be key if they can successfully climb back into a playoff race by the summer.