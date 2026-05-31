Jorge Polanco Nearing Mets Return After Encouraging Rehab Assignment

Mets fans, help is on the way—this time, for real.

Jorge Polanco has finally begun to ramp up his return to the team after being sidelined since April 14 with a lingering Achilles injury. Polanco first felt pain during the Mets' second game of the season and played in 14 games before officially going down. He will likely rejoin the Mets on June 5 in San Diego against the Padres, as first reported by Mike Puma of the New York Post.

The Mets are hopeful of next weekend in San Diego for Jorge Polanco's return. It won't be in Seattle, I was told. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) May 30, 2026

It was originally expected that Polanco could rejoin the Mets as soon as possible, potentially returning for a three-game set beginning Monday against the Mariners in Seattle. However, the former Mariner will have the opportunity to appear in a few more rehab games before making his return.

"I want to get back, but there is no rush," Polanco said May 28 after his first rehab appearance, via SNY Mets. "I want to get back when I feel good. That way I can help the team. I won't do anything if I just get back, still feeling bad."

Jorge Polanco was asked if there was an urgency or rush to return to the Mets while he's on rehab assignment



"I want to get back, but there is no rush. I want to get back when I feel good. That way I can help the team. I don't do anything if I just get back still feeling bad" pic.twitter.com/Evjfz6evB1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 28, 2026

The lingering injury to start the season visibly affected the 32-year-old's play, as he batted .179 through 14 games (56 at-bats) with 11 strikeouts and a .532 OPS. However, Polanco has a solid opportunity to return to his normal level of production with the Achilles injury potentially behind him.

How Jorge Polanco can direct the Mets offense in the right direction

Polanco has shown signs of production while on his rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton, going 1-for-2 with a single and a run scored in his first outing Wednesday. He flashed power Friday with a three-run home run and two walks, while progressing with his first appearance in the field at first base Saturday.

Jorge Polanco has a three-run homer and two walks tonight in his second rehab game for Double-A Binghamton. pic.twitter.com/Azv68fWfms — Mike Mayer (@mikemayer22) May 30, 2026

With an off day scheduled for Sunday, Polanco has shown he can provide the Mets with help at the major league level.

As of right now, the Mets have several holes to fill throughout the lineup, with the designated hitter position open for grabs. The outfield also remains thin due to injuries to Tyrone Taylor and Luis Robert Jr., creating opportunities for depth players such as Jared Young. They're also averaging 7.6 hits (27th) and 3.95 runs (T-24th) per game this season as of Sunday morning, so it's easy to see why the Mets wouldn't mind a boost.

"It's a combination of high-end talent not being able to play due to injuries," President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said Friday. "Guys who've been durable throughout their career getting hurt."

So far, the signing of Polanco has been a major whiff, as the Mets brought him in to play first base despite him never having played the position at the major league level. However, there is a real opportunity for him to turn his first season in Queens around when he returns next weekend.