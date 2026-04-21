Mets Calling Up Former Top Prospect to Start Thursday

The New York Mets are making a significant change to their rotation.

In the wake of an 11-game losing streak, the Mets are calling up former top prospect Christian Scott to start Thursday against the Minnesota Twins.

Carlos Mendoza said the Mets will push Kodai Senga back a few days in response. He added that David Peterson will stay in the bullpen for his next turn around in the rotation as well.

The Mets are calling up Christian Scott to start on Thursday.



Kodai Senga will remain in the rotation for now, but David Peterson will remain in the bullpen.



The Mets are sticking with a five man rotation. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) April 21, 2026

Scott was once the Mets’ top pitching prospect when he debuted in 2024. However, he underwent Tommy John surgery late that season and missed all of 2025.

The 26-year-old returned to the mound in spring training and looked even better than before the injury. He showcased a new cutter to pair with his mid-90s four-seam fastball, sweeper, and slider.

Scott has impressed in three minor league starts this season. Despite a 5.27 ERA, he has shown strong swing-and-miss stuff, striking out 17 over 13.2 innings.

In nine games for the Mets in 2024, Scott went 0-3 with a 4.56 ERA over 47.1 innings. He showed real potential in most starts but struggled with the long ball, allowing eight home runs.

With a struggling Mets rotation, Scott has a real chance to stick in the majors if he performs well.

Why the Mets Are Calling Up Christian Scott

The move to call up Scott felt inevitable, as Mendoza called it “a matter of time” with the continued struggles of Senga and Peterson.

In his last two starts, Senga has not made it past the fourth inning. He has pitched a combined 5.2 innings, allowing 14 hits and 13 earned runs in that span.

There was chatter about the Mets possibly removing Senga from the rotation after his last start. Instead, they’re giving Senga extra rest, something he’s used to, in hopes he can rebound and pitch like he did in his first two starts.

Peterson, meanwhile, has not fared much better this season, going 0-3 with a 5.40 ERA. New York has already moved him into a long relief role, similar to Sean Manaea. His first appearance out of the pen went well, as he threw 3.2 scoreless innings.

Despite that success, the Mets will keep Peterson in the bullpen for now. That leaves an open spot in the rotation, which Christian Scott will fill.

Carlos Mendoza says that Christian Scott will start for the Mets on Thursday.



Mendoza says that David Peterson will stay in the bullpen for the next turn through the starting rotation pic.twitter.com/O7nT8vQuel — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 21, 2026

Jonah Tong is another candidate who could be called up later this season. However, he is still adjusting to his new repertoire at Triple-A Syracuse and has struggled so far. In 18.2 innings, he has a 7.71 ERA, though he has struck out 22 batters.

What happens after this weekend with the rotation remains up in the air as Mendoza called the situation "fluid". How each starter performs might determine their future with the team.

The Mets cannot afford to keep losing ground anymore. They need to get back on track tonight as they open a crucial home series against lower competition, starting with the Twins.

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