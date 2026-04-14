Mets’ Biggest Issue During Losing Streak

The New York Mets' offensive woes continued on the West Coast last night.

The Mets dropped their sixth straight game Monday night as they were blanked by the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0, dropping to 7-10 on the season. It was the second straight game New York failed to score a run, and the third time they've been shut out in their last four games.

The Mets lose their sixth in a row to fall to 7-10.



They have not scored a run since Saturday. pic.twitter.com/R2z96CTNvr — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 14, 2026

While David Peterson once again struggled, giving up four earned runs over the first three innings, New York's new-look offense continues to lack consistency to start the season with this latest offensive clunker, tallying just three hits. They have scored just nine runs during their six-game slide, six of them coming in one game.

"You're going to go through stretches where it's hard," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said following Monday night's loss. "Right now, we're in the middle of that stretch. You've got to just ride the storm and keep going."

"You're going to go through stretches where it's hard. Right now, we're in the middle of that stretch. You've got to just ride the storm and keep going."



- Carlos Mendoza pic.twitter.com/EkLagPGSvI — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

What's Behind the Mets' Offensive Struggles?

The top of the batting order has been an especially huge concern for the Mets. Francisco Lindor has posted a .541 OPS over the first 17 games of the season and has yet to hit a home run or drive in a run. And while Bo Bichette has seemed to pick it up a bit over the last few games after his slow start, the former Toronto Blue Jay is batting just .226 thus far and scouts are questioning if he is fully healthy.

Another newcomer in Jorge Polanco has also gotten off to a slow start, slashing just .192 with a home run and two RBI while nursing an Achilles injury that has limited his playing time. And after a superb start at the plate, Mark Vientos has gone 0-for-20 over his last six games.

Perhaps the most concerning part of the Mets' dismal offense to this point is their high ground ball rate, currently the sixth-highest in baseball at 45.4%. This was something Mendoza was also asked about, saying, "We're just having a hard time driving the baseball. A lot of ground balls."

With that high ground ball rate clearly a huge sign that the Mets lack the amount of power in their lineup that they have been accustomed to, Mendoza gave a blunt answer when asked if he's satisfied with the at-bats he's been seeing during this skid.

"I'm good with the effort, obviously, but it's hard to say here that we're having good at-bats when we're not," he said. "It's got nothing to do with effort, preparation, anything like that. They're working. We've just got to be able to translate the work and the preparation and all that into the game now."

Carlos Mendoza was asked if he's okay with the effort and quality of the Mets' at-bats right now:



"I'm good with the effort, obviously, but it's hard to say here that we're having good at-bats when we're not. It's got nothing to do with effort, preparation, anything like that.… pic.twitter.com/QSz3LysZcJ — SNY (@SNYtv) April 14, 2026

The Mets will now play the middle game of their series against the Dodgers tonight, going up against World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is already off to a dazzling start for Los Angeles. Nolan McLean will be on the bump for the Amazins'.

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