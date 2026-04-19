Mets Make a Major Rotation Change in Shake Up

The New York Mets are stuck in a 10-game losing streak that has forced some necessary introspection on the state of their roster. Manager Carlos Mendoza shook up the Mets' lineup the other day and now the rotation has seen a significant change as Tobias Myers will start against the Chicago Cubs today.

The Mets have announced that Tobias Myers will start tomorrow's game against the Cubs pic.twitter.com/Vdox05sZN8 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 19, 2026

Myers has been working exclusively out of the Mets' bullpen to this point, usually functioning as a multi-inning reliever. Will Sammon of The Athletic reports that the Mets are planning to have Myers go through the batting order one time since he hasn't been built up as a starting pitcher yet.

Here are more details on the pitching plans for the Mets, losers of 10 straight, with Tobias Myers starting Sunday instead of David Peterson: https://t.co/9mN5FAs1ug — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) April 19, 2026

The last time that Myers pitched was on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs in two innings of relief against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Myers threw 30 pitches in that outing and hasn't exceeded either three innings or 39 pitches in an outing yet, limiting how far he can go as a starter at this point.

David Peterson was tomorrow’s scheduled stater. He is not injured, according to a source. https://t.co/2z01w51GwO — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 19, 2026

Sunday's regularly scheduled starter was lefty David Peterson, who Mike Puma of the New York Post reports is not dealing with any sort of injury concerns. Peterson, who was an All-Star last season, is expected to be available out of the bullpen today to work behind Myers.

The Mets' Rotation Changes Could Be Permament

The Mets spoke highly about how Myers could be a valuable contributor in their bullpen during spring training, so the fact they pulled the rip cord on a rotation spot for him now speaks to the direness of their situation. While the offense has been a significant culprit in the Mets' long losing streak, they haven't been getting good results from either Peterson or Kodai Senga in the rotation.

Peterson does have some bullpen experience in the past, which appears to be why he was the first pitcher moved out of the rotation. Senga's rotation slot is not guaranteed either, however, as the Mets let Sean Manaea build up to 72 pitches in relief of him on Friday afternoon.

As talented as the Mets are, a 10-game losing streak is a warning sign that things aren't going according to plan. Even though there are 141 games remaining in the season, digging a deep hole in April makes it hard for a team to recover from, as evidenced by how Atlanta was not able to bounce back from a seven-game losing streak to start the season a year ago.

The decision to move Myers to the rotation could be the first step in a series of moves that shake up the team's status quo. Simply hoping that the team will get itself going is not a strategy, especially given the alarming results they have provided thus far.

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