One Bold Mets Trade That Actually Makes Sense to Bolster Starting Rotation

As the playoffs wind down, it's time to start thinking about offseason moves. The New York Mets have several key needs to address, including their starting rotation, which David Stearns said he is planning to add to at his end-of-season press conference.

The obvious call would be to sign Tarik Skubal, as the Mets would add one of the best pitchers in baseball to lead their rotation for years to come. Even if the Mets find a way to add Skubal, which would run counter to how Stearns has built his pitching staffs since arriving in New York, they could use another quality starter who can give them capable innings in their rotation.

That starter could come via free agency too, with veterans like Robbie Ray or Kevin Gausman fitting the bill. However, if owner Steve Cohen is indeed intent on curbing his spending a bit, the Mets could also address this need by trading for Minnesota Twins ace Joe Ryan.

What a Mets-Twins trade for Joe Ryan could look like

The connection between the Mets and Ryan only strengthened when Stearns hired Derek Falvey to New York's front office. Falvey acquired Ryan in July 2021 when he ran baseball operations in Minnesota.

The Twins tried to be buyers at this year's trade deadline, but the moves didn't pay off as they finished below .500 in a weak American League, which could lead them to move Ryan before he becomes a free agent after the 2027 season.

Ryan, who went 7-10 with a 3.79 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in 27 starts, is in a similar spot as Freddy Peralta was when the Mets acquired him last winter. The Twins could have a significant bidding war for Ryan if they put him on the market. But the Mets could put together a compelling offer for Minnesota using big leaguers as the primary return.

The Twins would be interested in this package because it could help them fill a couple of major league holes with cost-controlled players. Baty can cover second or third base in Minnesota, which is helpful with Royce Lewis making frequent trips to the injured list, but the big get here for the Twins would be Thornton.

The Mets picked up a clear developmental win with Thornton, who went 5-6 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 major league starts in 2026, giving him the ability to potentially fill out a big-league rotation for years to come. You do have to give to get, however, and the Mets can afford to part with Thornton since they have more intriguing pitching prospects on the way, like Jack Wenninger, Jonah Tong, and Jonathan Santucci, who can backfill his departure.

The third piece in the deal is Guzman, a first base prospect with some pop who finished the year strong at High-A Brooklyn. While it would be painful for the Mets to part with Guzman, who is a potential first base option for the long haul, the Twins could fast-track his development.

The idea here for the Mets would be to pair a Ryan trade with a Skubal signing, which could supercharge their rotation and make them a formidable threat in the National League East. Minnesota would also win by getting multiple big-league players who can help them for the next several years, which is better than simply holding onto Ryan and letting him hit free agency with a qualifying offer.

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