Ranking the 10 Best Free-Agent Fits for the Mets

After finishing nine games worse than the previous year, the New York Mets enter a pivotal offseason with several holes to fill.

Upgrading the starting rotation remains a top priority, but the Mets also need to revamp their bullpen after trading away four relievers at the deadline. Then, of course, New York must address first base after receiving the fifth-worst production at the position, posting a .690 OPS.

Needless to say, the Mets have plenty of work ahead of them. On top of that, this year's free-agent class lacks the depth of previous years, making it even more important for David Stearns and the rest of the front office to identify the right targets.

Here are 10 free agents who could make the most sense for New York this offseason.

1. Tarik Skubal

At the top of this list is, of course, Tarik Skubal, because, simply put, he makes sense for the Mets any way you look at it.

New York desperately needs an ace atop its rotation to lead its young arms. What better option is there than a two-time Cy Young Award winner who won't turn 30 until November?

Skubal remained one of baseball's most dominant pitchers in 2026, posting a 2.72 ERA with 186 strikeouts and a 0.96 WHIP across 158.2 innings.

The left-hander will undoubtedly command a lucrative contract that could exceed $300 million. However, with Steve Cohen as their owner, the Mets have someone who has openly expressed frustration with the team's lack of success and, as he demonstrated with Juan Soto, is willing to outbid the competition to land a superstar.

No other available free agent would bring nearly the same level of impact as Skubal would to the Mets' rotation.

2. Teruaki Sato

A perfect offseason for the New York Mets would be to sign Teruaki Sato this winter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sato is arguably the best position player available this winter as he transitions from NPB to MLB.

The left-handed slugger became the first player in Japan to win the Triple Crown since Munetaka Murakami in 2022. Sato batted .306/.383/.609 with 39 home runs and 106 RBIs.

Although the 27-year-old played exclusively third base and outfield last season, many believe his future in MLB is at first base, making him an even more intriguing fit for the Mets.

Of course, there will likely be some growing pains as Sato adjusts to Major League pitching. However, few available free agents possess the same offensive upside or potential to transform a lineup.

The Mets have been linked to Sato for months, with speculation surrounding their interest intensifying after a photo surfaced online in September showing David Stearns attending a game in which Sato homered.

3. Michael King

If the Mets miss out on Skubal, the next-best available starting pitcher may be Michael King, assuming he opts out of his contract with the San Diego Padres.

While the right-hander may not be Skubal's caliber, he's a dominant pitcher in his own right. In 32 starts this season, King posted a 3.21 ERA, 159 strikeouts, and a 1.18 WHIP across 185 innings.

The 31-year-old displayed ace-level qualities in the postseason, allowing just one run across 14 innings and pitching in back-to-back games. That type of performance is difficult to find, making King worthy of the lucrative multi-year contract he could command, potentially exceeding $100 million.

King could form a formidable one-two punch atop the Mets' rotation alongside Nolan McLean while taking some of the pressure off the team's other young pitchers.

4. Alex Vesia

Of all the relievers available on the free-agent market, Vesia may be the best fit for the Mets.

The veteran left-hander has been an indispensable piece of the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen for the past six seasons. In 2026, Vesia posted a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts across 58 innings while holding opposing left-handed hitters to a .471 OPS.

The back end of the Mets' bullpen lacks experienced high-leverage arms outside of Devin Williams. Vesia could immediately become someone New York turns to in critical situations, similar to the role Brooks Raley filled last season.

Vesia could also come at a lower price than some of the other premium relievers available. Perhaps New York could offer a deal similar to the three-year, $37 million contract Tyler Rogers received from the Toronto Blue Jays last winter.

5. Ty France

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France is the ideal free-agent signing for the New York Mets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The best available first baseman on the free-agent market is arguably Ty France. After signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres, the 32-year-old turned in the best season of his career.

In 133 games, France slashed .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs, 24 doubles, and 72 RBIs. The former All-Star also continued to provide outstanding defense at first base, where he previously won a Gold Glove.

France's right-handed bat would fit perfectly into the middle of New York's lineup, which has become increasingly left-handed with the arrival of Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing.

The biggest concern is whether France can sustain this level of production, especially after posting a .680 OPS just a year earlier. If the Mets believe his breakout is sustainable, a three-year deal could be worth considering.

6. Michael Soroka

Beyond adding a frontline starter, the Mets also need to bolster the middle of their rotation. New York should seriously consider Michael Soroka, assuming his mutual option is declined by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Soroka is coming off his best season since his rookie campaign with the Atlanta Braves, when he finished second to Pete Alonso in the National League Rookie of the Year race. In 2026, the right-hander posted a 3.41 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP across 116 innings.

While signing Soroka would carry some risk, several underlying metrics suggest his resurgence could be sustainable. Both his fastball and breaking pitches recorded run values that ranked in the 91st percentile, per Baseball Savant.

The Mets could offer Soroka a two-year deal worth around $30 million, with a mutual option for a third season. Even if Soroka doesn't pan out as a starter, his previous bullpen experience would give New York another option.

7. Clay Holmes

What better way to address the starting rotation than bringing back a pitcher who's already proven he can thrive in New York?

Holmes enjoyed an excellent season with the Mets before being traded at the deadline to the Chicago Cubs. In 18 starts between the two teams, the veteran right-hander posted a 3.29 ERA with 78 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP across 101.1 innings.

Coming off an impressive campaign, Holmes could command a three-or four-year contract with an average annual value of around $20 million if he declines his 2027 option.

If the Mets decide to acquire a frontline starter through a trade rather than free agency, they could have more financial flexibility to pursue a reunion with Holmes.

8. Edmundo Sosa

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Edmundo Sosa could be a perfect free-agent solution for the New York Mets to combat their struggles against left-handed pitching. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 2026, the Mets posted a .688 OPS against left-handed pitching, the eighth-worst mark in the major leagues. Needless to say, New York must improve in this area heading into next season.

One player who could help address that weakness is former division rival Edmundo Sosa. In 124 at-bats against left-handers, the former Philadelphia Phillies infielder batted .290 with six home runs and an .835 OPS.

Sosa would not only provide a boost against southpaws but also fill a much-needed role on the Mets' bench. New York lacked a reliable backup shortstop behind Francisco Lindor last season, forcing Bo Bichette to shift over when needed.

Sosa may not be the flashiest name on this list, but he could be one of the more valuable additions without requiring a significant investment. The Mets could potentially land him on a 2-year, $14 million deal.

9. Adrian Morejon

If Stearns and the rest of the Mets' front office decide to make a significant investment in their bullpen, Adrian Morejon should be their top target.

Morejon has established himself as one of baseball's premier relievers over the past three seasons. In 86 innings this year, the hard-throwing left-hander posted a 2.83 ERA, 107 strikeouts, and a 1.08 WHIP.

While New York already has Devin Williams as its closer, the Mets could consider shifting him into a setup role, with Morejon taking the ninth inning. Williams originally signed with New York last season to set up Edwin Diaz, so returning to that role is a realistic possibility.

Contract projections for Morejon vary considerably, with some estimates ranging from $60 million to as high as $100 million. If his asking price falls within the Mets' budget, he could completely transform their bullpen outlook.

10. Tyler Mahle

After struggling to a 5.13 ERA in 18 starts with the San Francisco Giants, Mahle was traded to the Atlanta Braves at the deadline, where he completely turned his season around.

In his nine starts with Atlanta, Mahle posted a 1.99 ERA, 48 strikeouts, and a 0.96 WHIP across 54.1 innings. The veteran right-hander also delivered two stellar postseason starts, allowing just two earned runs across 13.1 innings.

Mahle could give the Mets a reliable veteran presence in the back end of their rotation while offering plenty of upside. His experience would also take some of the pressure off New York's young starters.

Mahle's late-season turnaround will likely drive up his asking price this offseason. However, if the Mets could sign the 32-year-old to a short-term deal worth around $32 million over two years, they should seriously consider it.

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