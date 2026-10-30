Mets Dream Offseason: 5 Moves That Would Change Everything

After missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, the New York Mets enter a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

This winter isn't just about improving a roster that somehow finished nine games worse than the previous year, but also about changing the organization's direction.

That starts with addressing several glaring holes on the roster. Finding a frontline starter to slot atop the rotation is the biggest need, but also adding a new first baseman and bullpen help could prove just as important.

Landing every top target certainly won't be easy, but if there was ever an offseason to dream big about building a roster capable of winning not only now, but for the future, this is the one.

Here are five moves the Mets can make this offseason that would change everything.

Land a truce ace in Tarik Skubal

There is no other player who would make quite the same impact on the Mets as Tarik Skubal. The two-time Cy Young Award winner would instantly transform the organization in several ways. Perhaps none more important than giving the Mets an ace-level presence atop the rotation, something they've lacked ever since Jacob deGrom's departure.

True aces have become increasingly rare in today's game, with few starting pitchers capable of consistently dominating opposing lineups while pitching deep into games. There are perhaps only a handful of players who truly fit that description, and Skubal is undoubtedly one of them.

In 26 starts last season, Skubal posted a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts, and 0.96 WHIP across 158.2 innings. That level of production has become the standard for the left-hander.

Not only would New York have a Game 1 starter for the foreseeable future, but also one of the most intimidating presences on the mound. Behind nearly every great World Series team is at least one starting pitcher who can make a difference in a series. Skubal has shown that capability throughout his career, and entering his age-30 season, there's little reason to believe that's going to stop anytime soon.

The left-hander will almost certainly command a contract north of $300 million for at least seven years, meaning the Mets would have to make a substantial commitment. But opportunities to acquire a game-changing pitcher of Skubal's caliber don't come around often, making him New York's highest priority this offseason.

Solve the first base problem with Ty France

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25) hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Petco Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After addressing the top of their rotation, the Mets need to fix first base, where they received the fifth-worst production out of all 30 MLB teams (.690 OPS).

Of the available options, Ty France makes the most sense.

France had a breakout season in his return to San Diego, batting .295 with 24 doubles, 21 home runs, and an .865 OPS. He also continued to play exceptional defense at first base, where he previously won a Gold Glove, producing a +8 OAA, per Baseball Savant.

His combination of offense and defense makes him an ideal fit for the Mets compared to other potential options like Jake Bauers or Yandy Diaz, whose defensive abilities are serious question marks.

France would also give the Mets a much-needed right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup after two left-handers, A.J. Ewing and Carson Benge, established themselves as everyday players last year.

The 32-year-old would help address another one of New York's biggest weaknesses with his ability to hit left-handed pitching, posting an .853 OPS against southpaws last season.

Coming off such an exceptional year, France will likely command a lucrative contract of at least three or four years, possibly reaching $70 million. While committing such a large amount to both France and Skubal would be expensive, their respective impacts could make those investments well worth it.

Swing a deal for Trevor Megill to strengthen the bullpen

After trading away several of their high-leverage relievers at the deadline, the Mets need to add multiple reliable arms this winter. One of the best potential options is Trevor Megill of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Megill has established himself as one of baseball's best right-handed relievers, converting 30 saves in each of the last two seasons. The 32-year-old has shown his value on the biggest stage in October, posting a minuscule 1.35 ERA and converting all five save opportunities.

The 32-year-old is entering his final year of team control with the Brewers, who have shown a willingness to move their closers before hitting free agency. Milwaukee previously did this with Josh Hader and Devin Williams.

If Megill is indeed available, he should become the Mets' top bullpen target. New York already has Williams as its current ninth-inning option, but after his subpar season as a closer, moving him into a setup role may prove wise.

Other potential bullpen targets, including David Bednar, Adrian Morejon, and Raisel Iglesias, will likely require another substantial financial commitment. With the Mets already investing heavily in Skubal and France in this scenario, the trade market may be their best avenue for addressing the bullpen.

Megill earned $4.7 million this season and could see his salary rise to $8 million in 2027. While acquiring him would require giving up prospects, the cost shouldn't be overwhelming given that he's a reliever with only one year of team control remaining. New York could potentially center a deal around an expendable prospect like Jack Wenninger.

Add another high-leverage weapon in Alex Vesia

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After acquiring Megill, the Mets still need a high-leverage reliever who they can confidently turn to at any point in a game. Alex Vesia, with his wealth of experience with the Los Angeles Dodgers, would be an ideal fit.

Vesia has quietly established himself as one of the more dominant underrated relievers in baseball, having posted an ERA under 3.00 in four of his six seasons with Los Angeles. In a career-high 72 appearances this season, Vesia pitched to a 2.64 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 58 innings.

The Mets would be hard-pressed to find another available reliever with Vesia's track record not only in the regular season but also in the postseason. In 22.2 career October innings, Vesia has registered a sparkling 1.59 ERA.

With that resume, Vesia is sure to command a sizeable contract this offseason. The Mets could sign the left-hander to a three-year, $39 million deal to help form an imposing back-end bullpen.

A late-inning group featuring Megill, Williams, Vesia, Reed Garrett, and Nate Lavender could instantly become one of New York's greatest strengths.

Round out the rotation with Michael Soroka

The last move the Mets can make to complete their dream offseason is signing Michael Soroka to round out their rotation.

Soroka is coming off a spectacular season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, posting a 3.41 ERA, 114 strikeouts, and a 1.09 WHIP across 116 innings. The right-hander also showed exceptional control, registering a 6.8% walk rate, which ranked in the 89th percentile according to Baseball Savant.

Despite his impressive numbers, signing Soroka would carry risk, considering 2026 marked his first strong season since his rookie year (2019). However, several underlying metrics suggest his resurgence wasn't simply a one-year fluke. Both his fastball and breaking pitches registered run values of at least +8, ranking in the 85th percentile or better.

That upside makes Soroka an appealing option for a Mets rotation that could still use another established starter, even with Skubal leading the way. Several of New York's young pitchers, including Christian Scott, Zac Thornton, and Jonah Tong, are still question marks. Adding an experienced arm like Soroka would provide some much-needed stability.

Soroka's market is difficult to project given his inconsistent track record. Perhaps the Mets could entice him with a three-year, $48 million deal, which includes opt-outs, giving him a chance to test free agency again if he performs well.

With Soroka, Skubal, France, Megill, and Vesia, the Mets would be making a large financial commitment to an already expensive roster. However, New York could shed some salary by moving players like Kodai Senga.

It also helps that several contracts will come off the books after 2027, giving the Mets greater financial flexibility moving forward. While this would undoubtedly be an aggressive offseason, it isn't necessarily unrealistic.

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