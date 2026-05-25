Mets’ Offensive Collapse Shows Major Lineup Changes Are Needed

A very odd shift. The Mets had just produced what seemed to be a direct turnaround, taking a team that looked lost to just five games under .500, fueled by a promising youth movement and renewed energy. The Mets showed they had fight, coming back from deficits in each game against the Tigers—trailing by two in Game 1, two in Game 2, and three in Game 3. During their 6-1 stretch, the Mets' offense combined for 53 runs, showing dominance throughout the lineup, which came as a surprise.

After splitting with the red-hot Nationals, the Mets traveled to Miami to face the last-place Marlins, which quickly turned into a nightmare series. The Mets left with their hopes shattered, combining for just two runs across the three games against a pitching staff that entered the weekend with a team ERA well above 4.60. The offense also managed just 11 hits while striking out 29 times.

"We've got to find a way, because what we're doing right now is not good enough. Simple as that."



- Carlos Mendoza on the Mets' offense pic.twitter.com/S4DdZSdwvY — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) May 24, 2026

At the Memorial Day benchmark, the Mets hold a team OPS of .642, the worst in baseball. They’ve scored 206 total runs, ranking in the bottom five in the league, along with a quiet .226 batting average.

There are multiple layers to the issue—the lineup hasn’t been constructed to its fullest capabilities. Whether it’s moving the again-struggling Bo Bichette down in the order alongside Mark Vientos, or completely removing the abysmal MJ Melendez, there are definitely decisions to make. It’s hard to fully aid an offense missing Francisco Lindor, along with the failed depth additions David Stearns made to the roster, but there are still ways to potentially fix it.

The Mets need a lineup shakeup badly

With the current situation, here's one concept for a new Mets lineup:

Carson Benge RF A.J. Ewing CF Juan Soto DH Bo Bichette SS Brett Baty 3B Mark Vientos 1B Marcus Semien 2B Nick Morabito LF Luis Torrens C

The Mets need to fully commit to Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing at the top of the lineup. Both rookies have proven they can get on base at a high level, which gives Juan Soto more comfort entering his at-bats, while Bo Bichette closely follows behind him. Having Bichette hit after Soto gives the Mets a more balanced approach instead of batting the former Blue Jay second.

Ewing has shown a quick adjustment to MLB hitting, holding a .275 batting average through 40 at-bats, with one home run and four RBIs. His on-base percentage sits at .396 thanks to his discipline at the plate. Benge is currently on a 0-for-11 stretch following the Miami series, but prior to that, the former top prospect was 26-for-74 (.351 batting average) with 16 runs and 11 RBIs in May.

After Bichette, however, the lineup takes a sharp turn. Brett Baty and Mark Vientos have shown flashes of offensive success but still haven’t found consistency at the major league level.

Baty holds a .236 batting average with three home runs and 21 RBIs, tied with Juan Soto for the most on the team. Vientos has shown a decent amount of power in the cleanup spot with six home runs and 23 RBIs. After that, however, at-bats from Marcus Semien and whoever mans the left field position have produced very little, while Luis Torrens rounds out the lineup and isn’t expected to be an offensive game-changer.

It’s a difficult lineup to mend while missing some of its top players and depth. When fully healthy, there’s a world where the Mets lineup could look something like this:

Carson Benge RF Francisco Lindor SS Juan Soto DH Bo Bichette 3B A.J. Ewing LF Mark Vientos/Brett Baty 1B Luis Robert CF Francisco Alvarez C Marcus Semien/Jorge Polanco 2B

It’s obviously far from becoming reality, but this lineup could potentially spark something within the Mets' offense.