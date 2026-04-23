Mets Place Francisco Lindor on IL With Calf Strain, Recall Ronny Mauricio

The New York Mets have traded one superstar’s calf for another. On Thursday, the team officially placed star shortstop Francisco Lindor on the 10-Day IL with a left calf strain.

The injury occurred in Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins while running the bases in the fourth inning. Lindor was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored before being replaced in the fifth inning by Brett Baty. The severity of Lindor’s injury has not been reported, but minor calf strains usually take a couple of weeks for players to return to the lineup.

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/ohDQ4uKKye — New York Mets (@Mets) April 23, 2026

Lindor’s injury was eerily similar to that of Juan Soto’s who strained his right calf running the bases on April 3rd. The star outfielder returned on Wednesday after a 15-game absence, during which the Mets lost 12 consecutive games. It’s just been that kind of season for the Mets: just as the team was getting back to full health and turning the page on their worst losing streak since 2002, they will likely be without Lindor for the next few weeks.

The Mets recalled infielder Ronny Mauricio from Triple-A Syracuse to take Lindor’s spot on the roster. Mauricio can play shortstop, although the Mets may opt to put Bo Bichette back at his natural position, and use a combination of Mauricio, Brett Baty, and Mark Vientos at third base.

Mauricio has hit well this season at Triple-A, posting a .987 OPS and recently putting together a three-homer game. The Mets may want to get Mauricio’s bat in the lineup over Baty’s .520 OPS. Mauricio also brings an element of speed on the basepaths and has already swiped five bases in 15 games with Syracuse.

When it rains it pourshttps://t.co/E2CpZvuSxh — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 23, 2026

Mets Recall Christian Scott and Option Austin Warren to Triple-A Syracuse

Jul 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Christian Scott (45) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Mets’ starting pitching struggles were magnified during the recent 12-game losing streak. David Peterson has already been moved to the bullpen, and it seems like one more bad start from Kodai Senga could see him shift to a similar role.

"I want it bad. I'm hungry for it."



Christian Scott ahead of his return to the majors tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/kjGGy0v4xN — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 22, 2026

For Thursday’s game against the Twins, the Mets recalled RHP Christian Scott, who will be making his first start of the year. Scott, 26, missed the entire 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery and has appeared in three games at Triple-A Syracuse. He’s struggled to start the year, posting a 5.27 ERA and a 0-2 record in 13.2 innings of work. This will be Scott’s first major league action since July 2024.

With the promotion of Scott, Senga’s next start will be bumped to Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. To make room for Scott, the Mets optioned RHP Austin Warren back to Triple-A Syracuse.

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