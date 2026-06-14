One Mets Prospect Is Exceeding All Expectations (And It Is a Major Surprise)

The New York Mets' 2026 season has not gone to plan so far aside from the successes of their top prospects, which has caused more and more fans to look to who else from the minor leagues could make an impact this year.

The Mets entered the 2026 season with one of the better farm systems in the game, and have called on as many as six top-30 prospects already. If their season falls off the edge and pushes the team to selling at the trading deadline, they could promote even more prospects to arrive in Queens.

The likes of Carson Benge and Nolan McLean have turned in impressive starts to their Major League careers, while AJ Ewing is settling into an everyday role in center field. Cameos from other prospects, such as starter Zach Thornton and reliever Jonathan Pintaro, have gone well and inspire confidence for what could come next from them.

Aside from those names, other young pieces have begun to step up across the minor leagues, catching the attention of Mets fans who are looking for a continuation of their youth movement. Most notably, the Mets' 2022 first-round selection has started to turn into a legitimate threat for Syracuse in recent weeks. If he continues his recent hot streak heading into the summer, he could find his way to Queens with the Mets before long.

Mets prospect Kevin Parada is beginning to grab eyes with his success in Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets

The Mets selected Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada with their first-round selection in the 2022 MLB Draft, but the righty has struggled at most levels since being drafted by the team. He hit a wall with the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies in 2024 and has not been able to fully recover since. In 223 games between 2024 and 2025, with 207 of those games coming in Double-A, he owned a .698 OPS with 24 homers.

Parada was struggling again in Binghamton to start the year with a .522 OPS through 29 games, but he has hit the ground running in Syracuse since being promoted in May. In 14 games since being promoted, Parada has posted a slash line of .366/.413/.537 in 47 plate appearances with a homer, two doubles, and a triple on the season. The Mets have had issues with their right-handed offensive depth, specifically with Mark Vientos, and could use better options on their roster.

The start in Triple-A has been incredibly encouraging for Parada, and if it continues, he could become the next Mets prospect to make his Major League debut this season. He likely isn't a catcher at the Major League level; he once allowed 129 stolen bases in one season, and the Mets would likely need to give him some run at a new spot in Syracuse before calling him up.

Interestingly, there could be a scenario in which the team decides to move on from the struggling Mark Vientos, and Parada takes his spot. He is athletic enough to make first base work, but has no prior experience at the position. If the Mets decide to try to catch lightning in a bottle with another prospect sometime soon, Parada could make the most sense for a promotion.