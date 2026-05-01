Mets Should Acquire This Outfielder to Spark Offense

There is no easy fix for a 10-21 start, but it's clear that some changes will need to be made if the New York Mets are going to turn it around in 2026.

Injuries, poor pitching, and sputtering offensive production have culminated into one of the worst starts in franchise history. Still, the organization remains confident this year's group and their ability to get things right, with David Stearns backing manager Carlos Mendoza on Friday and Steve Cohen offering his commitment to Stearns.

Instead, rumors have swirled that they will be looking to make changes to the roster. According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Mets are already in the market for a "big bat," and ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported that they are willing to move on from starting pitchers to acquire one.

The Mets could have interest in acquiring a big bat via trade 👀



(w/ @JonHeyman) pic.twitter.com/Qtwu7muQVG — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) April 29, 2026

In the report, Castillo indicated that Nolan McLean, Freddy Peralta, and Clay Holmes are the only pitchers who would be considered off limits in trade talks, meaning that Kodai Senga and David Peterson are the most likely to be dangled in negotiations with Jonah Tong seemingly a possibility as well.

No reports have emerged about the caliber or position of the player that the Mets are shopping for. But given their current roster construction and need for an immediate boost in the lineup, an outfielder with high offensive upside would be a good fit. For this, New York could turn to another east coast club that is off to similarly dysfunctional and underwhelming start, the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox entered the offseason with a flawed roster featuring a surplus of outfielders and holes on the corners of the infield. After acquiring Willson Contreras to play first base, it seemed likely that Boston would re-sign Alex Bregman on the other side and move one of their five outfielders to create a cohesive everyday unit.

But after losing Bregman to the Chicago Cubs and failing to alleviate the outfield logjam, the cracks in Boston's roster construction have become apparent early in the form of a 12-19 start and the shocking firing of longtime manager Alex Cora. Like the Mets though, the Red Sox remain committed to competing in 2026, which could make them a willing partner for a deal to help finally right the wrongs of both team's offseasons.

Why the Mets Should Trade for Jarren Duran

The perfect target for the Mets in this case would be outfielder Jarren Duran. Duran, 29, has gotten off to a slow start this year and is seemingly suffering from the irregular playing time that comes with Boston's outfield rotation. With time in left field, center field, and at DH, Duran has posted just a .481 OPS with one home run through 26 games.

Duran is clearly the odd man out for the Red Sox, who worked to trade him over the winter but reportedly valued him much higher than other teams were willing to offer. However, if Boston is now desperate to shake things up, it could be the perfect opportunity for New York to buy low on a player with proven upside.

¡Gran jugada de Jarren Duran! 👏🏻😎 Se lanza en el izquierdo y roba el extrabase. ¡Joya a la defensiva! 💎⚾ pic.twitter.com/rIAoh6120w — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) April 24, 2026

Duran has been highly productive for the Red Sox over the past two seasons both at the plate and with the glove, accounting for 13.7 fWAR from 2024-2025. During his All-Star campaign in 2024, the lefty slugger posted a .285/.342/.492 slash line with 21 home runs, 75 RBI, and 34 stolen bases. That year Duran also led the entire league in doubles (48) and triples (14).

JARREN DURAN JUST STOLE HOME!!!! pic.twitter.com/fcLZx7cgk9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 26, 2025

In what was considered a down-year in 2025, Duran posted another 41 doubles and 13 triples on a slash line of .256/.332/.442 while appearing in 157 out of 162 games. With a Mets roster that is currently marred by injuries, Duran's ability to rotate through each outfield spot will be valuable on top of the anticipated jolt he would bring the team both at the plate and on the base paths.

Trading for Duran, who is making less than $7 million, would be a high upside move that provides some energy to a Mets team in desperate need of it. Additionally, it shouldn't be difficult for the two sides to lineup on a deal as the Mets could offer both veteran pitching and pitching prospects, as well as young infield help, the last of which would likely be the most attractive to Boston.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.