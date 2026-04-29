Mets Top Prospect Makes Stellar First Impression With Triple-A Syracuse

A.J. Ewing wasted no time making his presence felt at Triple-A Syracuse.

The New York Mets' No. 3 prospect made as good a first impression as one could ask for on Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple, walk, and two RBI. The performance continued a blazing start to the 2026 season for the 21-year-old.

Have a NIGHT, A.J. Ewing!



He has three hits and a two-run double in his first game with Triple-A Syracuse 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pOfeVo9Uzn — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 29, 2026

Before his promotion on Monday, MLB Pipeline's No. 85 prospect was raking at Double-A Binghamton. In 18 games with the Rumble Ponies, Ewing posted a slash line of .349/.481/.571 with two home runs and seven RBI. Just as encouraging, he drew 17 walks compared to 15 strikeouts while stealing 12 bases.

Ewing's Tremendous Rise and Upside

Mar 6, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; New York Mets left fielder A.J. Ewing (97) singles against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

Ewing was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. The pick (No. 134 overall) was a compensation selection for New York following Jacob deGrom's departure to the Texas Rangers in free agency.

Coming out of high school, Ewing initially struggled against professional pitching. After a promotion to Single-A St. Lucie in 2024, his offensive production dipped from a .254/.422/.571 line in rookie ball to a lackluster .228/.344/.344.

More concerning, however, were his strikeout numbers; Ewing struck out a whopping 109 times across rookie ball and Single-A, posting a 28.5 percent strikeout rate.

But the 2025 season was a turning point for Ewing. Across St. Lucie and subsequent promotions to High-A Brooklyn and Double-A Binghamton, he slashed .315/.401/.429 with three home runs and 55 RBI. His strikeout rate dropped sharply to 18.6 percent, showing improved plate discipline.

Most notably, Ewing displayed elite speed, stealing a staggering 70 bases across three levels. That combination of contact ability and speed has only elevated his potential, prized prospect status, and added to his overall versatility.

Ewing has seen time at second base and all over the outfield throughout his minor league career. That kind of defensive flexibility could translate well at the major league level for a Mets team that has experimented with its infield in 2026.

"His first Triple-A hit breaks the left-center field wall!"



A.J. Ewing triples in his first at bat for Triple-A Syracuse! pic.twitter.com/jRBRl62MS7 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 28, 2026

While Ewing is unlikely to crack the major league roster imminently, his rapid rise through the minor leagues is incredibly encouraging.

The Mets' 2026 season has been disappointing so far, to say the least. Questions have already surfaced about their trade deadline approach. If New York falls further out of postseason contention, major league opportunities for prospects could follow.

If that scenario becomes a reality, expect Ewing to be among the first names in line for a call-up.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.