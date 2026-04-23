MLB Insider Takes Deep Dive into Mets' Struggles

The New York Mets may have put their 12-game losing streak to bed last night, but the team's issues are still present.

At 8-16 on the season, this clearly hasn't been the start the Mets envisioned, given the rightfully high expectations they had entering the 2026 campaign. But there are still ways to go this year for New York to turn things around, which could have perhaps begun last night when they won their first game in 15 days against the Minnesota Twins, 3-2.

While Wednesday night's win for the Mets was a step in the right direction, it still highlighted the team's biggest issue, as this MLB analyst pinpointed.

Jim Bowden names offense as biggest issue for the Mets this season

Apr 8, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets shortstop Bo Bichette (19) reacts after striking out against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the seventh inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

In an April 22 article for The Athletic, former MLB general manager and current analyst Jim Bowden labeled the Mets' offense, in particular their star hitters, as the biggest reason for their early-season struggles.

Entering this season, it was no secret that the Mets' lineup would look a whole lot different following the offseason departures of Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. And it goes without saying, it has not gone swimmingly.

The Mets filled the voids that Nimmo, Alonso and McNeil left by signing veteran infielder Jorge Polanco, trading for outfielder Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox, as well as for infielder Marcus Semien in the deal that sent Nimmo to the Texas Rangers. And perhaps the biggest move of the winter for the Amazins' was inking All-Star infielder Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million deal.

Bichette, who came to the Mets to learn and play third base for the first time in his career, has posted just a .220 batting average with one home run and nine RBI. Perhaps the most concerning start of Bichette's tenure has been his strikeout rate; Bichette is not known to strike out at a high rate, but he has already been punched out 24 times this season in 100 at-bats.

Polanco, who was slated to be New York's starting first baseman, has batted just .179 this season and was most recently placed on the injured list with a wrist injury to go along with a lingering Achilles issue. Robert and Semien have also yet to find consistency this season, with Robert having gone hitless in his last eight at-bats while Semien has shown that his best days are behind him.

It hasn't been the newcomers for the Mets who have struggled. Brett Baty has batted just .209 this season and Mark Vientos has fizzled out after a raging hot start. And despite Juan Soto's return, they will be without Francisco Lindor, who was placed on the IL with a left calf strain.

Entering Thursday, the Mets rank 26th in all of baseball in team batting average (.226), 29th in slugging percentage (.334) and dead last in both on-base percentage (.288) and OPS (.622).

And with the Mets now without Lindor for the foreseeable future, it certainly does not get any easier for New York to improve those dismal offensive numbers.

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