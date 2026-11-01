New Mets Free-Agent Pitching Target Just Became Available

With the MLB offseason now in full swing, the Mets are expected to address several areas that derailed their season.

One area they expect to fix in free agency is their pitching staff, which has been disappointing for two straight seasons. New York, in particular, is looking to bolster its rotation by adding frontline starters to complement its already young staff.

Could this veteran pitcher, coming off a World Series championship with the Brewers, fit into the Mets' rotation in 2027?

Dustin May might be what the Mets are looking for after declining his mutual option with the Brewers

Dustin May might be what the Mets are looking for after declining his mutual option with the Brewers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another starting pitcher hit the free-agent market on Friday as right-hander Dustin May declined his $20 million mutual option with the Brewers less than 48 hours after winning the World Series with the team, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman.

Dustin May declined his mutual option with the Brewers and is a free agent — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 29, 2026

May initially began 2026 with the Cardinals and was acquired by Milwaukee at the trade deadline. In a career-high 31 starts during the regular season, the 29-year-old logged a 7-9 record with a 4.70 ERA, a career-high 144 strikeouts and a 1.32 WHIP in 109 innings of work.

The righty hurler struggled, however, posting a 5.65 ERA in 10 starts with the Brewers and allowing seven earned runs in the postseason. Despite struggling with Milwaukee, May's veteran experience and could wind up being an important depth piece for a young Mets starting staff.

Where Dustin May could fit on the Mets

If the Mets were to sign May this offseason, he could immediately slide into the rotation as a middle-of-the-pack starter. New York could also use him as a long reliever out of the bullpen, as he did during his time with the Dodgers.

In a perfect world, signing May would hopefully not be the only starting pitcher this winter, due to the righty hurler not being known for going deep into starts. This past season, for example, May went six innings or more just 13 times with both the Cardinals and Brewers.

What type of contract could Dustin May sign in free agency?

After signing just a one-year, $15 million deal with the Cardinals last offseason, May isn't projected by Soptrac to sign a multi-year deal in free agency, due to his second-half and postseason struggles with the Brewers.

So it appears another one-year deal, hovering around the $15 million mark he inked with St. Louis, with a mutual option, might be the only offer May gets this offseason.

A free-agent signing like this could be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Mets. May has proven to be an effective starter throughout his career and New York is in desperate need of depth in their rotation. It may not be a flashy signing, but it could add some veteran stability to a young rotation.

Despite struggling in the postseason with the Brewers, allowing seven earned runs in just 11 innings of work, May's veteran presence and coming off his first year of making more than 30 starts in the regular season could be an important depth piece for a young Mets starting staff.

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