Tylor Megill Faces Make-or-Break Season as Mets' Starting Rotation Slowly Takes Shape

Entering what is anticipated to be a crucial offseason for the New York Mets, all eyes will be on them to see what they will do following another disappointing season.

The Mets will certainly be busy during the offseason, addressing many holes that contributed to the club finishing in last place in the NL East for the first time since 2003. But perhaps what hasn't been discussed since New York's season ended is the future surrounding starting pitcher Tylor Megill.

Megill missed all of 2026 after suffering a sprained right elbow during the 2025 season, which ultimately led the right-hander to undergo Tommy John surgery. It has been an up-and-down big-league career for the now-31-year-old, who, while he may not be getting much attention, faces a critical year in 2027.

Why Tylor Megill may be pitching for a spot in the Mets rotation in 2027

There's no question Megill has shown glimpses of being a solid big-league starter since making his debut in 2021. Most people will point to the righty tossing the first five innings of the Mets' combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29, 2022. But this latest injury may have forced the Mets to consider other options for Megill.

One of the biggest reasons is that New York appears to have three near-locks to make the rotation in 2027. Those three starters are Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, and Zach Thornton. McLean was able to pick up right where he left off during his late-season rookie cameo during the 2025 season.

In 31 starts, McLean posted a 12-10 record with a 3.16 ERA, 194 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP in a career-high 179.2 innings pitched. The right-hander is also a finalist for the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

May 21, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) relives starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The aforementioned Scott, who also recuperated from Tommy John surgery, showed the Mets his promise. In 23 starts, Scott had a 4-5 record, logging a 3.85 ERA, 134 punchouts and a WHIP of 1.27 in 110 innings of work. And as for Thornton, he was a very pleasant surprise for the Amazins' during the regular season.

Despite a rough beginning to his major league career, the lefty turned in a very pleasant rookie season, going 5-6 in 15 starts, with a 3.42 ERA, 63 strikeouts and a 1.14 WHIP in 84.1 innings of work. Thornton flew under the radar in the Mets farm system, making his strong rookie campaign very impressive.

While it has not been confirmed yet by either manager Andy Green or president of baseball operations David Stearns, McLean, Scott and Thornton appear to have spots locked in the rotation.

The Mets also still have Sean Manaea as a potential back-end option for the rotation. Despite two lackluster seasons, the lefty is still owed $25 million next season. The Mets may struggle to find a trade partner.

It may be now or never for Tylor Megill

Let's also not forget that New York may add a starter or two this offseason, with one obvious name being Tarik Skubal. They could also dip their toes in the trade market, with Joe Ryan's name from the Minnesota Twins still circulating. Regardless, the Mets will be in the market for a starting pitcher.

Simply put, Megill's path to a spot in the Mets rotation looks complicated. This is due to his injury woes, his inability to find consistency at the big-league level and the Mets already beefing up their starting staff.

Sooner rather than later, Tylor Megill will run out of mulligans. Not to mention, he has only made 20 starts or more just once in his five big-league seasons.

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