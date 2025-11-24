Mets have major 'sticking point' in Edwin Diaz contract talks

The New York Mets have been the talk of the baseball world on November 23, given their deal to trade beloved outfielder Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers in return for Marcus Semien. This sent a clear message to Mets fans that David Stearns is willing to do whatever it takes to improve this team and turn them into true contenders heading into the 2026 season.

Well, almost whatever it takes. Stearns is still working on a budget (albeit quite a hefty one) and still needs to be wise about how he spends Steve Cohen's money. This is especially true when it comes to two other longtime Mets players, both of whom are beloved like Nimmo: Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz.

Of course, these two are in different situations than Nimmo because they're currently free agents, while Nimmo was under contract through the 2030 season. Therefore, Stearns and the rest of the front office are currently figuring out how much they should offer both Alonso and Diaz to try and entice them to return without breaking the bank on either guy.

And it seems that this is posing some problems when it comes to the ongoing negotiations with Diaz and his team.

Insider Reveals Contract Negotiation Issues Edwin Diaz and Mets Are Having

In a November 23 article that was published in the wake of the Nimmo and Semien news, The Athletic's Mets insider Will Sammon asserted that there is a "sticking point" in the contract talks between Diaz and the Mets.

He noted that while Diaz wants a deal similar to the five-year, $102 million contract he received from New York back in November 2022, the Mets want to give him a deal that's for fewer years, and noted that they're probably seeking something closer to three years.

Contract length is a sticking point in talks between Edwin Díaz and the Mets, per @WillSammon



This presents a problem because one would imagine that other teams would be willing to give Diaz a five-year deal at around the same price, given that he has long since proven himself as one of baseball's best relievers.

It will be fascinating to see whether the Mets or Diaz are willing to budge in this for the 31-year-old to return to Queens. And if not, and Diaz signs with another team, fans will need to keep an eye on how many years his deal is for.

What's for sure is that is would be hard for Mets fans to lose Diaz and Nimmo this winter.

