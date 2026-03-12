Clay Holmes to Leave World Baseball Classic for Mets Spring Training

The New York Mets will get one of their key starters back in camp, as Clay Holmes is reportedly stepping away from Team USA ahead of the World Baseball Classic Quarterfinals to return to spring training in Port St. Lucie.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Team USA could not guarantee that Holmes would get the workload he needs to prepare for the season, and the Mets wanted to get him back to start his required build up. Holmes is not the only pitcher leaving Team USA to return to his MLB club, as Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd, who was in the bullpen during the WBC, is also expected to return to camp to be stretched out as a starter.

Clay Holmes will return to the Mets from the World Baseball Classic and pitch in a Grapefruit League game tomorrow. The Mets wanted him back, because Team USA could not guarantee him the workload he needs to build up for the season. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 12, 2026

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called it a difficult decision for Holmes, but clearly one that was necessary to get him ready to start games for the team in just over two weeks. The right-hander will pitch in New York's Grapefruit League game against the Washington Nationals.

While the move is undeniably in the best interest of the Mets, Holmes' strong stint in the WBC could serve as a confidence builder for the beginning of his 2026 campaign. The 32-year-old made his only appearance against Great Britain, where he fanned six batters and allowed one hit and zero runs across three innings of work.

Holmes' superb performance grabbed the attention of Team USA's pitching coach and former Yankees' star Andy Pettitte, who spoke highly of his experience working with the Mets' hurler and how well he has developed after transitioning from a reliever to a starter.

"He's been the standout for me so far," Pettitte told SNY on March 10th. "What he came in and did the other night, obviously you have Skubal and Skenes, you know what those guys are going to do. But Clay was very very impressive the other night, and if he can continue to do that, and hold that kind of stuff, over the course of a season, he's gonna make an awful lot of money."

O Clay can you see 🇺🇸@USABaseball pic.twitter.com/pFr92WaIdP — New York Mets (@Mets) March 8, 2026

But Pettitte, who also praised Holmes' ability to add new pitches to his arsenal and execute them effectively, will now be without both him and Detroit's Tarik Skubal as they look to advance past Team Canada into the semifinals. Team USA remains the favorite to win the entire tournament and will have Paul Skenes and Nolan McLean set to pitch in the next two rounds if they advance past Canada.

Not having Holmes to come out of the bullpen will be a significant blow for Team USA, who has already added Will Vest, Tyler Rogers, and Tim Hill to replace Skubal, Michael Wacha, and Ryan Yarbrough. Jon Heyman also reports that Minnesota ace Joe Ryan is a current candidate to take over a spot on the team, who could slot in with Holmes' announcement now official.

Holmes will follow Kodai Senga's start tomorrow against the Nationals, with Mendoza indicating that the situation was "fluid" throughout the tournament with no official plan to bring him back at any particular time. Mendoza added that now, with Holmes needing to get up to 60-65 pitches and Team USA entering into elimination games, it no longer made sense to keep him away from spring training.

"We've got to get his pitches where they need to be"



Carlos Mendoza says that Clay Holmes will be returning to Mets camp from the WBC and will be pitching after Kodai Senga tomorrow pic.twitter.com/V3DVNcGZ7N — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 12, 2026

After his first and only appearance in the WBC this year, Holmes called it "a lot of fun" and "pretty amazing" to "wear the USA across your chest." But with the experience now behind him, the right-hander will turn his attention to spring training and ramping up to his second full season as a starting pitcher for the Mets.

